The food truck from ‘Chef’ is now a real thing in Las Vegas

Jon Favreau and Roy Choi have made the food truck from the movie Chef a reality, with its permanent home now in Las Vegas.

One of the best films released in the past ten years is an indie film called Chef. Despite being made for only USD $11 million, the movie featured the likes of Sofia Vergara, Oliver Platt, Scarlett Johansson, and even Robert Downey Jr. in a cameo role. The main star? Jon Favreau, the man who would later be behind The Mandalorian, and who also serves as director, writer, and producer in this movie. It’s a pretty stacked group of people.

If you haven’t watched the movie yet, do yourself a favour and get on it right now. After you’re done salivating thanks to the utterly mouthwatering Cubanos they serve in the film, you may want to book a flight to Las Vegas, because that’s where the real-life Chef food truck has made its home.

[Hero image: Park MGM]

The Chef Truck: Jon Favreau and Roy Choi bring the film’s food to life

Jon Favreau has teamed up once again with chef Roy Choi, who was also a co-producer and oversaw the food made on the film, to bring the actual food truck to life. The two have already collaborated after the film on Netflix’s The Chef Show, where they invited guests to cook various dishes. This time around though, the food isn’t on the screen.

Choi revealed that Favreau had been asking him for ten years to open a restaurant together but he had always refused. “I know how tough running a restaurant can be and I didn’t want to risk it getting in the way of our friendship. But with Park MGM as our partner, I knew it was finally time to complete the trilogy.”

The Park MGM is exactly where the truck is located, right on the casino floor. While there have been numerous pop-ups over the years, this is the first time that there’s a permanent home for The Chef Truck. Fans of the film will be able to finally, finally sink their teeth into that crunchy, cheesy, gooey Cubano and top it off with a helping of chocolate molten lava cake. Worth the trip to Vegas? You bet.