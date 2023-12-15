Meet CosMc’s, the spinoff restaurant from McDonald’s

The Big Yellow Arches has unveiled a brand new singular arched spinoff. Here’s what we know about CosMc’s.

Of all the restaurants that have done spinoffs (is that even the correct term?), McDonald’s was the most unexpected one and probably not even on the list. After all, why would it need a spinoff? Everyone already knows and loves its Big Macs, chicken nuggets, and fries—soggy or crispy. Nonetheless, the fast food chain revealed that their interestingly named spin-off, CosMc’s, will be opening its first branch this December.

CosMc’s, the new McDonald’s spinoff coming this December

The question on everyone’s minds is what exactly makes CosMc’s different from the original Maccas, as Australians affectionately refer to McDonald’s. According to Hypebeast, CosMc’s will be “based on beverage exploration”. While its McCafé line is similar to Starbucks, CosMc’s seems to be a little more adventurous with its drinks. Some of the drinks include S’mores Cold Brew, Sour Cherry Energy Burst, and the very interesting Churro Frappé.

As for food, a variety of different sandwiches and small bites will be available. It’s a mix of sweet and savoury, like the Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Sandwich and Caramel Fudge Brownies. Egg McMuffin lovers will also be glad to discover that it’s on the menu for CosMc’s. Iman Jalali on the Platform Formerly Known as Twitter took a picture of the drive-thru menu and the design of the restaurant. They also added that there were “four drive-thru lanes to boot”.

McDonald’s is launching a new concept and I was just there and grabbed pics of a whole new menu of items never been offered before The concept is being launched in Bollingrbook, IL and it’s called CosMc’s It’s not open yet and there was a full team of actors in the drive thru… pic.twitter.com/Z64g4ykZXT — Iman Jalali (@Stealx) November 29, 2023

The first CosMc’s branch is set to open in Bolingbrook, Illinois. The plan is to open more locations next year. Whether they’ll bring this spinoff to other countries is yet to be seen, but I definitely would love me a Churro Frappé.