Discovering the riverside’s culinary and social pleasures at Siam Yacht Club

If you’re searching for a restaurant by the Chao Praya River, check out Siam Yacht Club. Whether it’s their food, drinks, or ambience, it’s time for you to discover riverside bliss like no other.

Soak up the beautiful sunset by the banks of Chao Praya River at Siam Yacht Club (SYC). This stand-alone restaurant is located around the lively Yaowarat and Charoen Krung neighbourhood inside the Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers. It is where the old meets the new— blending Old Siam with the modern metropolis. Although the dining venue has a club-like ambience, hence the name, it is still perfect for all kinds of occasions. Whether you’re planning a romantic dinner date or a casual get-together with friends or family, Siam Yacht Club is the spot.

[All images courtesy of Siam Yacht Club]

Siam Yacht Club

Imagine yourself enjoying fresh seafood whilst sipping delicious cocktails alongside the breathtaking views of the Chao Praya River. Plus, with the right company, nothing truly beats that. And this is precisely what Siam Yacht Club provides. With its nautical-themed decor, diners are invited to embark on a culinary and social journey as if on a yacht, setting sail for an unforgettable ocean voyage. There is an option for indoor or outdoor dining, as well as a VIP room that can accommodate up to 12 guests.

Indulge in a very comprehensive menu

Food

At Siam Yacht Club, chefs blend modern European techniques with Asian traditions. The use of spices and herbs was inspired by the food culture of Thailand’s Rattanakosin period, particularly during the maritime trade. For instance, the chef would combine the spices with popular international dishes to create their one-of-a-kind menus.

A must-try is their pan-seared snow fish. The fish has a buttery and smooth texture, instantly melting in your mouth. On top of the fish was a turmeric and curry sauce that elevated the snowfish’s sweetness as well as added a light kick. Another great dish was the Mahanakorn Bouillabaisse. Although it was initially a French seafood soup, Siam Yacht Club has put its twist on it. Combining Thai and Western herbs and spices, the Mahanakorn Bouillabaisse is the best of both worlds. The tomatoes helped add acidity to the fish bone broth, yet you get those Thai flavours from the spices. The seafood was also super fresh. However, those who prefer meat also have the options of beef, lamb, chicken, duck legs, Iberico pork, or burgers.

Every week, Chef Nu also prepares a weekly special using crabs. The highlights of his special appetisers include Louisiana-style mud crab cakes, Kani Miso Yaki, and tofu-wrapped snow crab. For the special main dishes, there’s the Spider tempura maki, Mud crab linguine, Snow crab egg drop soup and Spider crab yellow curry.

Beverages

At Siam Yacht Club, the same attention to detail that goes into their food is also applied to their beverages. While they serve classic cocktails and mocktails, their mixologists have crafted various unique signature drinks. For instance, the Maritime drink takes inspiration from an Aperol Spritz but with an Asian twist. If you prefer a citrusy cocktail, try the Reua Sam Phao, or if you’re in the mood for something spicy, go for the Fireboat. Made with vodka and Malibu, the Fireboat gets its unique flavour from the addition of fresh ginger, chilli, and shallot. There’s also a happy hour every day from 5:00 to 8:00 pm.

Various kinds of entertainment

Siam Yacht Club is not just a place to eat and drink; it’s a vibrant community hub where friends, families, and colleagues come together. Whether to socialise, catch up or to simply enjoy music, this venue is the place to be. It’s also perfect for hosting private parties as Siam Yacht Club is 600 square metres.

Now, throughout October, every Thursday to Saturday, there is both live music and a DJ set. There is the DJ Sundowner from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm. However, between 8:30 pm to 10:30 pm, get ready for a live band. Then the DJ is back from 10:30 pm until midnight. Every Sunday, there’s also a live band from 8:30 pm to 10:30 pm.

Siam Yacht Club is located inside the Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers, open daily from 5:00 pm until 1:00 am. For further information or to make a reservation, please visit their website here or call 02-266-0123.