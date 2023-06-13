15 best rooftop bars in Bangkok to enjoy all year round

What better way to enjoy the Bangkok city skyline than to be on the top floor of a sky-high building sipping delicious drinks and eating good food? If you don’t know where to go, we’ve got the answers. Here are Bangkok’s 15 best rooftop bars to enjoy those stunning views.

Even since before Hangover, Bangkok’s nightlife scene has always been legendary. Although most won’t party that hard, we all like to have fun, especially after a long day at work. With that, what better way to spend your evenings than to kick back and relax at a rooftop bar with some cheeky drinks and good company? Here’s where you can unwind, enjoy golden hour, and reward yourself for all your hard work.

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: Octave Rooftop Lounge & Bar Facebook]

15 best rooftop bars in Bangkok that you shouldn’t miss

RedSquare Rooftop Bar

Ever heard of the famous Thai dessert mango sticky rice? Now reimagine it as a drink. One of RedSquare’s signature beverages is the mango sticky rice cocktail. It is smooth, sweet, and tastes just like you would imagine. They also offer a bruschetta and bubbly deal from 7 to 8 pm.

RedSquare Rooftop Bar, 25th floor of Novotel Bangkok, 27 Sukhumvit 4 Alley, Klongtoey, Bangkok, +66 02 080 5388, Open daily from 7 pm to 1 am.

Flashback Rooftop Bar

Chilled vibes, great drinks, and delicious food— Flashback is the place to be if you want to have a fantastic time. The venue has many delicious cocktails, such as the Spice Girls and Sugar Babes. The place also offers wine, draught beer, premium spirits, and mocktails. But beware of their Love Potion Spell cocktail, as it may even make you fall in love with the place even more. More than just a bar, Flashback also has a variety of Thai and Western dishes. Check out their yum salmon and bbq ribs. These two shall not be missed.

With the 180 degrees view of Bangkok, neon lights, live music, and floating pink flamingos, this stylish rooftop bar is a place you need to visit. The bar is perfect for photos, and, not to mention, their prices are friendly too, so you can enjoy the Bangkok nightlife without breaking the bank.

Flashback Rooftop Bar, 7 Sukhumvit 20 Alley, Khwaeng Khlong Toei, Khlong Toei, Bangkok, +66 65 819 4478, Open 4 pm-1 am

Escape Bangkok

Want to escape the realities of life? Head to Escape for a tropical vibe and sip your problems away. The location is convenient to get to as you can take the BTS, and head up the elevator inside EmQuartier. The best thing about Escape is the different zones. If you like a quieter area, lounge around at the terrace. Coming alone? Sit at the bar. But if you love crowds and loud music, the tables near the DJ booth are where you need to be.

Escape Bangkok, 5/F, The EmQuartier, 693 695 Sukhumvit Rd., Bangkok, +662 258 6515, Open daily from 5 pm to 12 am.

Bar.Yard

Craving Tex-Mex food and delicious cocktails? Bar.Yard is the answer. This open-air rooftop bar has indoor and outdoor seating where customers can relax and enjoy the lush view. If you’re coming with friends, try The Greatest Hits Platter, which comes with a variety of their popular dishes. Then wash down the food with their tiki-inspired drinks for a perfect evening.

Bar.Yard, 78 Soi Ton Son, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok, +66 02 056 9999, Open Tuesday-Saturday, 4 pm to 2 am, and Sunday-Monday, 4 pm to 1 am.

SEEN Restaurant & Bar

Expect groovy music and an impressive view of the Chaopraya River at SEEN. The modern rooftop bar offers indoor and outdoor seating, where the outdoor atmosphere is chilled with sofas and daybeds. Although the view is great during day and night, during sunset is inarguably best.

SEEN Restaurant & Bar, 257 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Samre, Thon Buri, Bangkok, +66 2 431 9120, Open daily from 5:30 pm to 1 am.

The Speakeasy Rooftop Bar

If you’re a gin lover, this is your rooftop. Located in Hotel Muse, this must be one of Bangkok’s most unique rooftop bars due to its 1920s speakeasy design. It’s giving Great Gatsby in Bangkok. This drinking venue is a hotspot for gin enthusiasts, offering a variety of premium gins. They also have Cuban cigars, so customers can smoke and sip as they please.

The Speakeasy, Hotel Muse Bangkok, 55/555 Soi Langsuan, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Bangkok, +66 2 630 4000, Opens daily from 6 pm to midnight.

MOJJO Rooftop Lounge Bar

Although there can often be heavy traffic in front of the hotel, MOJJO is a must-visit. Situated in Phromphong, this lovely rooftop bar offers a beautiful view of the city. To top that off, their drinks and food are delicious, and they even offer complimentary tortilla chips. Paired with their fiery sauce and a cocktail, you’re in for a fantastic night.

MOJJO Rooftop Lounge Bar, 32nd Floor SKYVIEW Hotel Bangkok, 12 Sukhumvit 24 Alley, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok, +66 02 011 1156, Open daily from 5:30 pm to 12:30 am.

SOL & LUNA BKK

If you’re looking for a rooftop bar with a stunning interior and atmosphere, go to SOL & LUNA. Surprisingly, this bar is located in Phra Khanong, not far from the city. The venue is separated into two zones, Sol meaning ‘sun’ and Luna representing the moon. Luna is a rooftop bar that offers a 360 degree of Bangkok. It’s perfect for gatherings with friends or family whilst enjoying the cotton candy sky.

SOL & LUNA BKK, 1015 29 Soi Pridi Pranomyong 45, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok, +66 091 171 7134, SOL opens daily from 5 pm to 11 pm, and LUNA opens daily from 5 pm – 2 am.

Blue Sky Rooftop Restaurant & Bar

If you’re around Ladprao, Blue Sky is the rooftop bar to go to. Just like the name, the venue’s design is unique with a sleek and futuristic interior, almost as if you were in space. Serving the finest contemporary European dishes and drinks, this place is perfect for family dinners and dates or even for a cheeky drink. The food is also to die for, especially their Hokkaido scallops.

Blue Sky Rooftop Restaurant & Bar , 1695 Centara Grand at Central Plaza, Ladprao, 24 Fl, Chatuchak, Bangkok, +66 02 541 1234, Opens daily from 6 pm to 1 am.

1826 Mixology & Rooftop Bar

For a place that serves various multi-cuisine comfort pub foods and creative drinks, head to 1826 Mixology. The bar offers an intriguing list of original cocktails such as Once Upon A Time in Rembrandt and The Hanging Garden of Kurseong. So why not come here and try something new?

1826 Mixology & Rooftop, Rembrandt Hotel & Suites Bangkok, 19 Sukhumvit Soi 18, Khwaeng Khlong Toei, Khlong Toei, Bangkok, +662 261 7050, Open daily from 5 pm to 12 am.

Paradise Lost

Looking for a social sanctuary to immerse yourself in? Come over to Paradise Lost. Located on the 25th floor of the Siam@Siam Design Hotel, this rooftop bar has a unique selection of crafted cocktails. Combine that with the city’s 360-degree view and live performances, and life doesn’t get any better than that.

Paradise Lost, 865 Rama I Rd, Wang Mai, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, +66 02 217 3000, Open daily from 5 pm to 1 am.

Tichuca Rooftop Bar

A fantastic rooftop near Thonglor BTS is Tichuca. If you’ve never visited it, you’ve probably seen it all over your social media feed. It’s the massive LED tree that everyone takes an IG story with. Does that jog your memory? Anyways, try their pineapple cocktail (it comes in a pineapple). Although the prices are slightly steeper, Tichuca is worth a visit at least once. Make sure to get there before 6 pm as it gets pretty crowded after.

Tichuca Rooftop Bar, T-ONE BUILDING, 46th floor, Soi Sukhumvit 40, Phra Khanong, Khlong Toei, Bangkok, +66 65 878 5562, Open daily from 5 pm to 12 am.

Octave Rooftop Lounge & Bar

Located on the 45th floor of the Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit, Octave is one of Bangkok’s most iconic rooftop bars. Walk up to the 48th floor, and you’re greeted with a 360-degree panoramic view of Bangkok City. Offering delicious food, drinks, and great music, Octave has the best vibes. The menu has a wide range of food and beverages. So if you’re craving Asian bar bites, seafood, or steak, Octave has it all. Make sure to make a reservation, though, as it does get busy here.

Octave Rooftop Lounge & Bar, 2 Soi Sukhumvit 57, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Bangkok, +66 02 797 0000, Open daily from 5 pm to 2 am.

Above Eleven

Looking for fun beats and a place to pre-drink before heading to one of the nightclubs on Sukhumvit Soi 11? Go to Above Eleven. Located inside Fraser Suites, the vibes are insanely lively, and the best part about this venue is the Peruvian-Japanese cuisine. From sashimi to sushi rolls to lamb shank, the food here is terrific. Their cocktails are also so tasty. You’ll definitely be giggly after a few.

Above Eleven, Fraser Suites, 38/8 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok, +66 83 542 1111, Open 6 pm to 2 am.

ABar Rooftop

Looking for an al-fresco bar with a large gin selection? ABar Rooftop is the place to go. Located on the 38th floor of the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen Hotel, guests are ensured a breathtaking view of Bangkok’s skyline. With more than 50 varieties, including many craft labels, gin lovers are guaranteed to be pleased. Not so into gin? They also have a nice wine list and many incredible drinks. We also give their sushi taco a chef’s kiss.

ABar Rooftop, 199 Sukhumvit Alley 22, Klongton, Khlong Toei, Bangkok, +66 02 059 5950, Open daily from 5 pm to 1 am.