Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 51-100 list: Bangkok sees 4 entries

Singapore boasted the greatest number of entries on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 51-100 rankings, with 8 bars announced on the list today. There are four Bangkok bars on the list.

[Hero Image Credit: Opium; Featured Image Credit: Asia Today]

Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023: The 51-100 list sees four entries from Bangkok

The Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 51-100 ranking saw bars from 22 different cities across Asia this year, with Singapore leading the pack with 8 bars in total. Hong Kong saw 5 bars, and Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur each were represented by four bars. Japanese cities Okinawa and Kumamoto debuted on the list for the first time this year (El Lequio (No.80) and Yakoboku (No.84), respectively).

Japan maintained a solid showing with seven bars on the extended list, starting with Gold Bar (No.56) and Bar Trench (No.92) from Tokyo. Kyoto’s Bar Rocking Chair (No.81) and Nara’s The Sailing Bar (No.88) retained places on the list, while bars from new cities were represented by Osaka’s Craftroom (No.62), Okinawa’s El Lequio (No.80), and Kumamoto’s Yakoboku (No.84).

The highest-placing Hong Kong entry was The Pontiac at No.53. Led by an all-female team, it was joined by Mizunara: The Library (No.86), The Wise King (No.89), Tell Camellia (No.97), and Honky Tonks Tavern (No.98).

Bangkok bars on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars 51-100 list

Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur had four entries each on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 51-100 list. The leading entry from Kuala Lumpur was Junglebird, placed at No.55. From Bangkok, Opium came soaring as a new entry at No. 59. It is followed by Asia Today (No. 68), #FindTheLockerRoom (No. 78), and The Loft (No.99).

Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023: Full 51-100 list

See below for the full Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 51-100 list.

51. Charles H (Seoul)

52. To Infinity & Beyond (Taipei)

53. The Pontiac (Hong Kong)

54. Room by Le Kief (Taipei)

55. Junglebird (Kuala Lumpur)

56. Gold Bar (Tokyo)

57. Americano (Mumbai)

58. Home (New Delhi)

59. Opium (Bangkok)

60. Hoots’ (New Delhi)

61. Last Word (Singapore)

62. Craftroom (Osaka)

63. Tippling Club (Singapore)

64. The Elephant Room (Singapore)

65. Reka (Kuala Lumpur)

66. Hideaway (Goa)

67. Coley (Kuala Lumpur)

68. Asia Today (Bangkok)

69. Bitters & Co (Kathmandu)

70. Epic (Shanghai)

71. Moonrock (Tainan)

72. Pine & Co (Seoul)

73. Night Hawk (Singapore)

74. No Sleep Club (Singapore)

75. The Back Room (Manila)

76. Wishbone Bar (Semarang)

77. Three X Co (Kuala Lumpur)

78. #FindTheLockerRoom (Bangkok)

79. Offtrack (Singapore)

80. El Lequio (Okinawa)

81. Bar Rocking Chair (Kyoto)

82. Stir (Ho Chi Minh City)

83. D.Bespoke (Singapore)

84. Yakoboku (Kumamoto)

85. The Haflington (Hanoi)

86. Mizunara: The Library (Hong Kong)

87. The Odd Couple (Shanghai)

88. The Sailing Bar (Nara)

89. The Wise King (Hong Kong)

90. Union Trading Company (Shanghai)

91. Aha Saloon (Taipei)

92. Bar Trench (Tokyo)

93. Bar Mood (Taipei)

94. PCO (New Delhi)

95. Origin Grill & Bar (Singapore)

96. Enigma (Ho Chi Minh City)

97. Tell Camellia (Hong Kong)

98. Honky Tonks Tavern (Hong Kong)

99. Loft (Bangkok)

100. Barc (Kathmandu)