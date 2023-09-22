Sukhumvit Soi 11 to hold a week-long Espresso Martini contest (and you can vote)

Ragnarok, eat your heart out—this is the battle of the ages. Which Espresso Martini will be crowned the best Espresso Martini on Soi 11?

The spotlight shines on the centre stage, shakers poised for action, and an excited crowd of cocktail enthusiasts waiting for their taste buds to be entertained. It’s the battle of the Espresso Martinis, and the participants are the renowned venues of Sukhumvit Soi 11. Now that is how you celebrate International Coffee day in a lively fashion. From 1-8 October, there will be eight contenders in the ring:

Above Eleven

Bang Bang Burgers

Havana Social

Lily Fu’s Asian Bistro

Hemingway

One Two Two Bar

Oskar Bistro

Tony’s

Starting on Sunday, 1 October, guests can purchase Espresso Martinis from any and all of these fine establishments. Those who order more than two glasses (easy), will become eligible to vote for their favourite. When the bill comes, your server will present you with a QR code to scan and enter your vote. What’s more, with every purchase of two Espresso Martinis (so easy), you’ll also receive a voucher for a complimentary Espresso Martini at other participating venues. This could go on all night — for days, even.

The total votes will be gathered by three independent judges, who will unveil the grand title of “Soi 11 Best Espresso Martini 2023” on the final day. No second places, as the winner takes all.

It’s all about precision, style, and that perfect balance of coffee, vodka, and liqueur. Who will deliver the knockout punch in the form of an Espresso Martini that’ll make your taste buds tango? There’s only one way to find out.

You can find more information at Sukhumvit Soi 11.