Where to shop the BLACKPINK x Starbucks limited collaboration in Thailand

People love K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, and people love those special drinks from Starbucks. Put those two together and you get a collaboration that is out of this world. How you like that?

Starbucks Asia has recently announced a collaboration with Korean girl group BLACKPINK, launching their merchandise and special drink in select stores across Asia. However, the collaboration is available for only a limited time, so hurry to secure the goods, if you can. At the time of writing, our nearest Starbucks in Bangkok is already completely sold out.

Blinks are sure to go crazy for the well-themed collaboration which goes perfectly in hand with the styles of each of the BLACKPINK girls, whether it’s Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo or Rosé.

[Hero image credit: Blackpink / Twitter; Featured image credit: Starbucks Asia]

Starbucks BLACKPINK collaboration now in stores in Thailand

Items included in the collection are a 12 oz. doodle mug (THB 650), a 16 oz. sustainable material mug (THB 850), a 16 oz. bling cold cup (THB 3,000), a black or pink bling cold cup (THB 950), a siren tumbler (THB 650), a black or pink tumbler (THB 750), a gradient tumbler (THB 1,200), a cold cup (THB 650), a water bottle (THB 1,650), an apron (THB 900), a keychain (THB 650), passport holder (THB 750), yoga mat (THB 2,000), and tote bag (THB 850).

There’s a healthy mix of both drinkware and lifestyle items for all the Blinks, and, good news is: it’s all in BLACKPINK’s signature colours.

As for the the limited edition BLACKPINK Starbucks drink, it is a new Frappuccino addition called the BLACKPINK Strawberry Choco Cream Frappuccino Blended Beverage. It’s aptly black and pink coloured; a pink strawberry drink with dark chocolate syrup on the bottom with light pink whipped cream and heart cookie decorating the top. The Frappuccino is priced at THB 195, THB 210, THB 225 for Tall, Grande and Venti sizes, respectively.

You can get your hands on this limited collection in select stores in Thailand starting on 24 July 2023. You can also find the collection on Lazada’s LazMall or Shopee’s Shopee Mall starting on 26 July at 9 am Thailand time.