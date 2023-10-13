Discover a complete dining experience with The Macallan Double Cask collection

While wine pairings are popular, nothing compares to the unique and unforgettable taste of The Macallan Double Cask Collection.

Despite whisky being a stronger alcoholic beverage than wine, when paired with the right dish, it can be a delightful experience. But what makes the gastronomic journey even better is choosing high-quality spirits like The Macallan Double Cask Collection. Founded in 1824, Speyside, The Macallan was one of the pioneer distilleries in Scotland to be legally licensed. Having been in the industry for nearly 200 years, the brand has established itself as a world-renowned producer of single-malt whiskies.

With their exceptional craftsmanship, The Macallan released their Double Cask Collection. Available in an exquisite range of aged whiskies: 12, 15, 18, and 30-year-old blends, each sip is a true sensational pleasure. But how does one pair such fine whisky with food? We found out at a special sit-dinner at Edward Kwon Bangkok.

[Image Credit: Photo by Eaters Collective / Unsplash]

The perfect pairing: The Macallan Double Cask Collection

As The Macallan Double Cask Collection has a lot of depth and complexity, it’s essential to match the food with these elements. Korean cuisine, which Edward Kwon Bangkok provided, is one particular cuisine that complements whisky well. Why? With Korean food boasting a variety of flavours, these components help balance the liquor’s intensity. Not only is the meal elevated, but also the scotch whisky taste itself.

Although most would pair a 12-year-old scotch whisky with some light seafood like sashimi, the chef served dak galbi, a spicy chicken croustade. The stir-fried chicken with the rich gochujang sauce enhanced the whisky’s smokey aroma, whereas the slightly spicy notes gave the bite a more fresh flavour.

Moving over to the 15-year-old bottle, this blend was accompanied by galbi, grilled wagyu beef with banchan (Korean side dishes). As wagyu beef is known for its high-fat content, the sweetness of the 15-year helped cut through the meat’s heartiness. This edition is also great with other red meats like duck or lamb, as well as stews, since they complement the sherry cask flavours.

For dessert, Da Gwa (Petit Fours) were paired with the 18-year double cask. The texture of this last pairing was luscious, smooth, and opulent. And with the flavour being spicier than the rest, sipping the whisky neat harmonised beautifully with these mini sweet treats. For those drinking at home, pair this bottle with some dark chocolate and your tastebuds for an enriching experience, oozing with sophistication.