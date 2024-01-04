Dry January: The best bars in Bangkok with low-ABV and non-alcoholic menus

Not wanting to drink alcohol doesn’t mean you can’t hang around enjoying great hospitality. Let’s look at some bars in Bangkok with non-alcoholic and low-ABV menus perfect for Dry January.

Dry January has a lot of benefits with peer-reviewed research to boot. Drinking alcohol is, to an extent, part of Thai culture. For those who are looking to simply take a break from drinking or quitting entirely, Dry January is perfect for building the confidence to say no. Not consuming alcohol also has a lot of health benefits, especially for those looking to shed a few pounds.

If you don’t want to quit but are just looking to cut down on some alcohol, many bars also provide amazing low-ABV entries in their menu. So, let us take you to bars in Bangkok that will give you the vibes you enjoy but with great menus perfect for enjoying Dry January.

[Hero and featured image credit: Helena Yankovska/Unsplash]

Bars in Bangkok with menus perfect for Dry January

Vesper

Vesper’s perfect for whether you want to enjoy a punchy spirit-forward, or a great blend of ingredients without the buzz. The “Hokkaido Milk Punch” has always been a hit, made from fermented Hokkaido milk and winter melon. Or perhaps you’d be enticed to sample their version of horchata they make using sesame tahini and miso caramel. Their monthly rotation of seasonal kombucha doesn’t disappoint, either.

You can find more information at Vesper.

The Bamboo Bar

The Bamboo Bar features a menu highlighting versatility with cocktails that grow and evolve as they welcome more patrons — after all, the bamboo plant is known for its adaptability. As such, the majority of their signature cocktails can be ordered as non-alcoholic versions, allowing guests to enjoy the medley of flavours the bar intends to offer even without feeling any buzz. Looking for something fun and easy to enjoy? Their take on the Mango Sticky Rice will, pun intended, stick with you.

You can find more information at The Bamboo Bar.

Rabbit Hole

Rabbit Hole’s award-winning menu offers guests 26 signature drinks from A-Z. Once you open the menu, letters in italics mean that a non-alcoholic version of that cocktail is available, which includes eight cocktails in total. If you’re looking for something more on the adventurous side, we recommend the “T (for Taco)” made with taco, tabasco, and red onion. If you want something bright and herbal, the “I (for India)” would do, utilising mango, chai tea, and a myriad of Indian spices.

You can find more information at Rabbit Hole.

Stella Bangkok

In the ‘non-alcoholic cocktails’ section of their menu, you’ll find a sentence that reads, “Not only with alcohol can you enjoy a wonderful marriage of flavours.” With the bar’s intimate ambience and soul-soothing live bands, you don’t need the buzz to have a great evening. Their “Nai Americano” features a cordial of Italian bitters, offering guests an Americano as an aperitif but without any alcohol. The “Y&T,” with the Y short for ‘Yuzu’ is also a very refreshing take on the ever-popular G&T.

You can find more information at Stella Bangkok.

Nuss Bar

Located below Nusara restaurant with a clear view of Wat Pho, Nuss Bar is perfect for a sundowner or two. Along with their signatures highlighting local Thai fruits, they also have an inventive set of non-alcoholic cocktails that are lovely to enjoy on their own, or oftentimes ordered to pair with with dishes upstairs. The “Tom Kha” mocktail is great in particular, and yes, it does taste like tom kha. Perfect for Bangkok’s version of Dry January.

You can find more information at Nuss Bar.

Villa Frantzén

Those who have had cocktails at Villa Frantzén will know that they are a joyride, featuring interesting ingredients and fun interpretations of flavours we might be familiar with. Their non-alcoholic cocktails also match those vibes. One of them is made from raspberry, champagne vinegar, verjus, and whey protein. Need we say more?

You can find more information at Villa Frantzén.

Paradise Lost Bangkok

Paradise Lost Bangkok’s menu is filled with tiki-inspired drinks and refreshing concoctions utilising a lot of citrus and fun ingredients. Those aspects also translate into their non-alcoholic cocktails. The “Fearless Hoopoe” is as colourful as the bird it is named after, made from Rooiboos red tea, passionfruit mint, lemon, and aquafaba instead of your usual egg whites. The “Thirst-Aid Kit” is a refreshing, not-too-complex drink that combines lemongrass water, kaffir lime juice, and topped with soda.

You can find more information at Paradise Lost Bangkok.

Above Eleven

Known as an energetic rooftop destination, Above Eleven is also beloved for their Nikkei Fusion tastes that are present in both their food and drinks menu. Their non-alcoholic cocktails also reflect that charm, such as the “Geisha,” a refreshing drink crafted using yuzu-almond cordial, cirtus, and topped with soda, as well as the “Chicha Morada,” utilising different spices along with purple corn.

You can find more information at Above Eleven.