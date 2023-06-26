So we talked classic cocktails and top bars with Filippo Sanchi of the Rosewood Bangkok

Shaken, stirred, topped with soda—he does it all, he does it well, all while dressed to nines. Please welcome to the stage, the Rosewood Bangkok’s new Director of Bars, Filippo Sanchi.

Perched on the 30th floor of the Rosewood Bangkok is Lennon’s. This speakeasy may have appeared on your social media timeline at least once or twice, not only because their interior is perfect for Instagram, but also because of the gorgeous drinks they offer, along with the warm hospitality that keeps guests coming back.

Once you make your way up in the elevators, you’ll be greeted by a room filled to the brim with their impressive vinyl collection. As you walk through the door way to Lennon’s, you’ll see Filippo with a smile as he makes sure guests feel welcomed and the drinks are up to standard. Here, we sat down for an interview with the man himself.

[Hero and featured image credit: Rosewood Bangkok]

So we talked classic cocktails and hospitality with Filippo Sanchi of Rosewood Bangkok

Congratulations on your new role as Director of Bars. How does it feel?

Being the Director of Bars mean that Filippo is taking care of drinks for the whole building. “It feels good,” answers Filippo. “I think it’s a great opportunity. I used to work at the Rosewood Guangzhou as a bar manager so I am already acquainted with the Rosewood culture. And with the years of experience I have, I feel that it’s a smooth transition.”

What’s your process in curating a new menu?

“My approach is kind of easy, I would say. I just go and look at the venue first—the design, the concept, the history behind it. Those things serve as the inspiration for the menu. It just needs to fit all the characteristics of the venue.”

“In Lennon’s case, it would be something related to the music, something with a funky design. Lennon’s — while yes, it’s a hotel bar, it’s luxury, and it’s Rosewood — still feels approachable and feels like it’s for everyone. So I need something that’s in the middle—cool and innovative, but fancy at the same time.”

As you’ve been making drinks from all over the world, do you have a favourite classic cocktail?

“I don’t want to disappoint you,” he laughs, “and please don’t judge me, but my favourite cocktail is the Mojito. There is nothing better than a Mojito. You have a super fresh glass to drink—white rum, fresh mint, soda water. It’s super refreshing. Nothing beats a good glass of Mojito.

What’s a cocktail that you wish were more appreciated?

“If it’s something refreshing I would go for a Daiquiri, but for spirit-forward, I would go for a Manhattan.”

The Manhattan is made with whiskey, sweet vermouth, and a couple dashes of Angostura bitters. Invented in 1874, this cocktail has a long history, yet stands the test of time.

What’s a cocktail where you don’t understand why it got so popular?

Scandalous answer inbound. Cautiously, Filippo says, “It’s the Negroni. I’m from Italy and I’m supposed to love Negronis. It’s too sweet, too bitter, very, very spirit forward. I still think it’s a super clever drink—perfect for before dinner, perfect after dinner, perfect for marketing point of view. But if we’re strictly talking about the taste, I think there are many more drinks to discover.”

“It’s funny because when I go to a bar, people just get me Negronis just because I’m Italian. I just sit there and struggle to drink.”

We then joked about how his Italian citizenship is being revoked as we speak.

What’s the weirdest bar order you ever had to make?

“A Mojito without mint,” and “Rum without sugar.”

“I was working at a 100% rum bar—no gin, no vodka, and so on. Every other week you’d see people come in and ask for rum without sugar. One of the craziest orders for sure.”

What has made you stay in the bar industry, now for over 15 years?

“I love this job because of the guests.” Filippo notes, “The guests are the excitement, the strength to motivate me to work everyday all these hours behind the bar. They make my day everyday—it’s amazing. I have so many good memories of people saying ‘you make my night,’ or ‘tonight’s gonna be memorable,’ or ‘thank you for your hospitality,’ and it’s something that keeps me going.”

He further elaborates, “Of course, some people complain, but that’s part of the job. You have to deal with that even when you’re behind the bar.”

Do you have a favourite bar in Bangkok?

The director of bars says he’ll give us his top 3: “First, Asia Today. Second, Mahaniyom. Third, BKK Social Club at the Four Seasons.

“Oh, but if we’re doing top 4, Tropic City.”

In your opinion, what is the number one factor that makes a bar successful?

“The people.” He quickly says, “You need to have the right team and focus on the goal, which is to look after the guests and make them happy. Nothing more, nothing less.”

“You need three things to open a bar. You need a bar, and it can be a piece of wood or marble, or anything else. You need a sink for the bartenders to operate. And you need guests. No guests, no bar.”

Lennon’s is located 30F of Rosewood Bangkok. It opens Tues-Sat, from 6pm-midnight. You can find more information at Lennon’s.