So we talked street food and cocktails with Fahbeer of Lost in Thaislation

She’s beauty, she’s grace, and she’s got a new place—presenting Suchada ‘Fahbeer’ Sopajaree, the bar director of the newly opened Lost in Thaislation.

Not all who wander are lost, but with a bar with an atmosphere this nice, you may just find yourself staying for hours on end. Lost in Thaislation is a newcomer to the block full of drinking spots, but one that’s undoubtedly been the talk of the town even since its soft opening. Not only is it eye catching with its minimalistic interior and warm colours all around, but its unique signature menu features an array of inventive cocktails inspired by street food.

The one who came up with the menu is none other than bar director Fahbeer. Those who have been to the bar will see her manning the station, leading her team to create a unique experience for visitors. With 10 years under her belt, and having previously honed her skills at Find The Locker Room and Cinema Club, we knew we had to sit down and speak to her. Asking only the most important questions, from the origin of her name to her love for street food, read on for the full interview with Fahbeer of Lost in Thaislation.

[Hero and featured image credit: Lost in Thaislation]

So we talked names and street food with Fahbeer of Lost in Thaislation

Is their an origin story to the name “Fahbeer”?

“My mum gave me this name,” answers Fahbeer. “When I was little, we had these stone tables with a checkers board carved in them. People would always used beer bottle caps to play, and it got popular to the point that people went from house to house asking for caps to play checkers with. That’s how I got my name “Fahbeer.””

How did you get inspired to turn Thai street food into drinks?

“When we have friends visiting us in Thailand, we become their tour guides.” Fahbeer explains, “One of the things they will ask is what they should eat when they come to Bangkok. There’s a lot of street food around the area that I, along with the locals, frequent, and that became my inspiration. I want to support what they do. It feels good to be supporting people going about their day jobs even when I’m doing my job, which to many is seen as a job in the grey area.”

As such, upon getting the menu in hand, the first sentence reads, “The first signature series; we would love to pay homage to the street food, the backbone of this capital city. Whether you are rich or poor, young or old, male or female, visiting or local, we all have one have thing in common: street food, the thing that holds the city together.”

Fahbeer then also gave us a sneak peek into the next signature series in the works. While not much info has been revealed, she confirmed that it will be centred around the “transportation” of Bangkok; how people get around. “Boats, Grab bikes, hot non-airconditioned buses—there are so many things we can play around with.”

How did you get started in this industry?

Fahbeer says that she landed her first job in the bar industry back when she was 26. “26 isn’t a young age anymore,” she exclaims. “I had no prior experience and I just went on trying stuff out to see what works for me. I never tried anything, never got a job, then one day, I reflected on what people had said to me.”

“”What kind of work can you do if you wake up this late?” my mum would ask me.” Fahbeer elaborates, “So I thought of that as a special talent. I can sleep very late. So, I went on to see what kinds of jobs would fit someone who was the opposite of an early bird, like me.”

10 years ago, things were very different, Fahbeer ponders further. “There was no internet, no social media. I couldn’t just look up what kind of job would fit a girl like me. Jobs that would fit the night life that I can think of involve very different skills. After almost giving up, I stumbled upon the HBO channel. I saw Tom Cruise as a bartender in the movie Cocktail (1988), and his life seemed very interesting. He got to talk to many different people, he got to live in New York, and that sounded just like what I was looking for.”

“But it also made me worried that I had never seen a female bartender. Would the industry accept me? What do I call myself then—a bartender, the same as others? I went to an academy, and they said if I paid THB 10,000, I would become a bartender with certification and a guaranteed job right after. So I gave them 10k, but the one month course they promised became a one week crash course, and I had to move to Koh Lanta after I finished. I was promised accommodation, food, and transportation—I got none of those, and I thought being a bartender meant I could finally get to wake up late. I had to wake up even earlier than usual and make smoothies and coffee for the place. The only cocktail I made was a piña colada.”

“I cried almost everyday, and in the end I couldn’t take it anymore. I went back to my home and got a job in a hotel where I had to wake up even earlier—4am for the breakfast service. Then I moved elsewhere, and I got to be in a pub and restaurant, gastrobar, and then finally, Find The Locker Room.”

What’s your secret to success in this industry?

After a brief thought, Fahbeer explains, “Our drinking culture is still relatively new compared to, let’s say, Japan or the US. In those countries, you’ll find senior bartenders who are also a bit senior in age. With age comes trust and respect—at least that’s the culture in Japan. Age means you’re adept in your field, and that you’ve been in the field for so long. Now imagine an older woman working behind the bar in Bangkok. Would that sell?”

“What would you sell? You’re not cute nor good looking anymore. It takes years and years of hard work for you to hone your skills, and for people to recognise your skills. Can you really be the Jay Fai of the cocktail industry? It takes a lot of work to create a platform for yourself—for people to talk about you.”

“If you can find yourself, find your niche, find what you’re good at, especially early in life, it will be beneficial towards building your career. And when you find yourself, you need to stay true until people start to accept and respect what you do.”

What needs to change for the bar industry in Thailand?

Fahbeer answers without hesitation, “I would change the education system, as in educate people on the pros and cons of consuming alcohol. I want a proper course on alcohol taught to people before we let them drink. They can pick and choose what they like afterwards.”

“Then, I want laws and regulations for locally-made alcohol, not just let anyone brew their own alcohol without proper knowledge. Instead, we need to make sure they are provided education on alcohol and how to create it, as well as the potential side effects of consuming alcohol. That way, people would be more careful, and as providers of alcohol, no sin can be pinned on us.”

“In the US, if bartenders serve alcohol until customers get into an accident, they can conduct an investigation on where they are served that much alcohol—I could be thrown in jail. That’s why US bartenders reserve the right to stop serving. They have more control as the host of the venue. Being a bartender, it’s a job with dignity. We aren’t just here to serve alcohol, we’re here to serve entertainment, taste, and experience.”

Is there a trend in making cocktails you don’t like?

“I don’t like umeshus—more specifically how bars create their own umeshu and brag about how long the process of its creation took. It doesn’t matter how long it took. What matters is how you do it, and what the result is.”

“Just because it’s homemade, doesn’t mean it’s special. It’s as special as a store-bought one until you can justify how special it is.”

What’s your favourite bar if not your own bar?

“I rarely go to other bars so I can’t say I have a favourite.” Fahbeer says, “Instead, I normally invite bartenders I know to my bar. Jul from Kilik Social Club has great vibes; very supportive. I like to make him come to make drinks for me at the bar. Another one is ChaCha, formerly at Villa Frantzen, and now in New York.”

“But the bar that makes me feel like I’m returning home when I visit is Find The Locker Room—like visiting my sons.” She laughs, “I have a lot of memories, a lot of history with the place. Whenever I hit a mental block or just want to bring friends coming from overseas for a good time, here’s where I visit.”

What advice would you give to someone wanting to open their own bar?

“Ask yourself ‘how long can you go if the bar doesn’t make money?’ Ask yourself ‘how long can you operate while sleep-deprived?’ Ask yourself ‘how long can you go without a break?’ There will be days when you don’t want to close but you have to—days where you constantly worry when the government changes their minds again. If you’re ready for all of those things, to really put in the work and shoulder yourself with the risks, then you’re good to go.”

Apart from that, a good team operating in the back is essential. Creativity takes time and mental power. If you have to worry about everything, it takes away from what you can create. So, choose a good team so you don’t have to take on unnecessary stress.”

“Also, people in the industry are not your competitors. Instead, see them as neighbours. Don’t see everything as money, for it will show in the vibe you create and what kind of guests that arrive at your door. You are a host, after all.”

Lost in Thaislation is open daily from 7pm-2am, located at 1045 1 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok. You can find more information via their Instagram or call +66 63 424 4923.