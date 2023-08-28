Feelin’ a bit bougie for the night? These bars in Bangkok have some of the most expensive cocktails in the country, so when we say “one drink and we go home,” we really mean it.

It’s becoming increasingly common to check out a new bar in town, and at this point, two drinks could run you more than THB 1000. Not that we agree with that move, but hey, if there’s demand, there’s supply. So, if you’re looking for a new experience trying out the art and craft that goes into one drink, what could be better than trying out one that’s more than twice the price of other drinks? That was a joke, but this list isn’t. Here are some of the most expensive cocktails you can find in Bangkok.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Edward Howell/Unsplash]

Some of the most expensive cocktails in bars across Bangkok

BKK Social Club’s “Champagne Cocktail”

Named the 3rd best bar in Asia on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 list, BKK Social Club aims to capture the essence of partying like the Argentineans do. We, however, failed to take into account that the Argentinean parties they’re referencing are most likely the ones hosted by Alberto Fernández with Lionel Messi coming in as a guest.

Come in for a refreshing glass of their Champagne Cocktail, made of Talisker 10 Years, lychee, green apple, citrus, bitters, and BKK Social Club House Champagne. A glass costs THB 1,180++.

Fun fact: you can get a bottle of piña colada to go, but it will cost you THB 2,900, which costs more than a whole bottle of the Plantation Pineapple Rum they use as part of the cocktail.

You can find more information at BKK Social Club.

Lennon’s “Old Time” menu

Classics are forever, but that timelessness can be elevated with vintage spirits dating from the 40s to 70s—if you’re willing to pay the price. With the choice of the Martini, Martinez, Negroni, and Margarita, you can choose for them to be made with one of the vintage spirits with the price of THB 2,200++ a glass. It will be your fanciest Negroni yet.

You can find more information at Lennon’s.

The Japanese Highball Bar 1923 Krung Thep Saladaeng’s Punch Bowls

The bar tucked inside The Commons Saladaeng offers very special punch bowls priced at THB 4,000++. However, a punch bowl is equal to around 10-15 glasses per bowl, making it a perfect order to share with some friends. Some of the entries on here are debatable if they’re worth the money, but here the price isn’t too bad if you share it with some company.

You can find more information at The Japanese Highball Bar 1923 Krung Thep Saladaeng.

The Bamboo Bar’s “Suffering Bastard”

Ah, the Suffering Bastard. With a name sounding like a metal band from the 80s, it’s made up of gin, Cognac, pineapple, demarara, lime, and ginger tree fever beer. THB 650++ for this bad boy, which describes itself as “exotic, spicy, bold.” The boldness part must be referring to its price.

In all seriousness, it tastes like a rock-punk dream.

You can find more information at The Bamboo Bar.

Aqua Bar’s “Aqua Martini 2.0”

The Aqua Martini 2.0 is a riff of the timeless classic made with clarified vodka infused with passion fruit, Aperol sous vide with rosemary, Cocchi Americano, and topped with passion fruit air foam. With a THB 650++ price tag, it better be the best Martini that has ever landed on your tastebuds.

You can find more information at Aqua Bar.

Opium Bar’s “Sun Tan”

The spirit-forward Sun Tan is made from Naked Malt Hojicha, Remy Martin, Cocchi di Torino, chococha liqueur, hinoki bitters, and adorned with a little piece of chocolate. Priced at THB 550+, this cocktail is surely going to impress. If you’re looking for something with less booze, you can also enjoy a refreshing glass of the iconic French Mule that costs THB 540++.

You can find more information at Opium Bar.