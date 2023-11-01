It’s that time of the year again when Starbucks rolls out their Christmas drinks, so we’re keeping the tradition going of ranking them for you. Here’s our ranking of 2023’s Starbucks Christmas drinks.

Last year, we decided to try out the Starbucks Christmas drinks and ranked them. Starbucks announced that today, selected stores here in Thailand were rolling out this year’s Christmas drinks before being made available everywhere from November 2nd until January 2nd. Fortunately, one of their stores near our office is one of the selected stores, so we beelined there before even heading to the office to continue the tradition of trying out the festive drinks. Here’s the 2023 LSA Starbucks Christmas drinks ranking.

[Hero image: Starbucks]

Peppermint Mochas and Toffee Nuts: Here’s the 2023 LSA Starbucks Christmas drinks ranking

4. Toffee Nut Crunch Cold Brew

Christmas spirit: 2/5

Christmas taste: 2/5

Christmas aesthetic: 1/5

This is the perfect drink for those who don’t want anything too sweet though that’s at the cost of the “Christmasness”. There’s a hint of toffee nut there but it is just a hint, so it pretty much has a Christmas aftertaste. For those who like their coffee black or are just not into sweet things, this is a great drink to still get that Christmas taste.

3. Chestnut Mont Blanc Latte

Christmas spirit: 4/5

Christmas taste: 3.5/5

Christmas aesthetic: 3.5/5

Starbucks’ new addition to their festive lineup is a curious one. It is a latte but once you take a sip, it tastes almost like tea. That’s probably thanks to the chestnut syrup and chestnut whipped cream, with the bonus of a chestnut-shaped chocolate to top it all off (lots of chestnuts, evidently). It may not be for everyone but we did enjoy how it offers a new type of festive taste, especially since it’s the only new drink out of the festive line. It is quite sweet so it might be best to drink it either as a frap or iced.

2. Peppermint Mocha

Christmas spirit: 4/5

Christmas taste: 3.5/5

Christmas aesthetic: 4.5/5

Still holding its place as a close second in our hearts (only because some people don’t like mint), the Starbucks Peppermint Mocha continues to be a Christmas staple we look forward to. Like the Chestnut Mont Blanc Latte, it might be too sweet for some so frap or iced is the way to go, but getting it hot just makes it feel extra Christmassy. This drink has been a Starbucks’ Christmas staple for years and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

1. Toffee Nut Latte

Christmas spirit: 5/5

Christmas taste: 4.5/5

Christmas aesthetic: 4/5

Continuing its reign as the top Starbucks Christmas drink in our hearts, the Toffee Nut Latte is a versatile beverage that’s great whether it’s iced, hot, or blended. Like the Peppermint Mocha, this has been a festive staple for years but we never get tired of it. The drink never fails to make us feel that Christmas is just around the corner, and for a city that isn’t as festive as other cities could be in the world, the Toffee Nut Latte certainly gets us in the Christmas spirit.