Starbucks is dropping a vintage-style Disney collab

A brand new collection is dropping in Starbucks, and it features vintage iterations of some iconic Disney characters.

Listen up, Disney fans. Starbucks is bringing some classic Disney magic this month. Everyone knows the current designs of characters like Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy, all of which are colourful and modern. But true Disney fans also know their classic designs back when they were all in black and white. This September, Starbucks is bringing back these nostalgic designs with a new collection hearkening back to the early days of Disney.

Relive the Magic Together: a brand new Starbucks x Disney collab

The limited edition Starbucks x Disney collab named “Relive the Magic Together” series features merchandise that features a number of Disney characters in their vintage design. Those who remember Mickey and Minnie’s classic iteration will immediately recognise them on the new mugs and tumblers. But it’s not just the classic iconic characters that make an appearance. Some later Disney characters like Stitch are also present in their “vintage” form

Mugs, tumblers, and reusable cups are all part of the collection, each with its own unique design and featuring one or a few more Disney characters. But it’s not just drinkware. The collection also includes six lifestyle accessories like tote bags, umbrellas, and pins. If you consider yourself a Disney fan, collecting all of the items may be something you can aim for.

“We wanted to creatively reimagine how some of our favourite Disney characters might enjoy moments of friendship together,” said Samuel Fung, the vice president of Product and Marketing of Starbucks Asia Pacific. “Disney is one of the world’s most iconic storytellers, and we are delighted to work with them to bring a joyful new Starbucks Experience to fans across the Asia Pacific region.”

Fortunately, the collection is available in a number of countries including Hong Kong, India, Japan, South Korea, and of course, Thailand. The collection is available starting September 19.