6 tea rooms for a peaceful retreat around Bangkok

Bangkok may be rich with tea specialty cafes, serving refreshing, calm concoctions, but when it comes to places where you can seek retreat from the city’s hustle and bustle, these spots are a rare find. Here are 6 tea rooms around Bangkok where you can sip and cherish meditative drinks with relaxing Zen aesthetics.

Araksa Tea Room (New)

Chiang Mai’s award-winning organic tea plantation is bringing its prized tea to Charoen Krung. Inside this two-story shophouse, this tea room offers a tranquil retreat from the city’s hustle and bustle, with its earthy colour scheme, bamboo walls, and abundance of natural light. Try their Khao Doi (THB170), silk tea and roasted Thai mountain rice with notes of roasted nuts, fruits, and honey.

Those who wish for more refreshing alternative can opt for New Moon (THB220) featuring the warm, malty vanilla-like nin black tea and citrusy calamansi. In case these aren’t your cups of tea, the place also whips up cocktails featuring premium tea leaves from their farms.

Araksa Tea Room, 12 Charoen Krung 38 Alley, Khwaeng Bang Rak, Khet Bang Rak, Bangkok, +6664-126-7978; Open Wed-Mon 10am-10pm.

Shersanctuary Tea Bar (New)

Hidden above a cool-looking building in Bangkhen is the newly minted tea room where you can take refuge from urban frenzy—well, it’s Ha Yaek Ladprao, after all, who wouldn’t want that? At Shersanctuary, like its name suggests, the space boasts Japanese minimalistic aesthetics with concrete walls and wooden furniture. However, the place doesn’t limit itself to Japanese tea alone. Among its offerings is Chinese Pu Erh 2015 (THB190), a pot of traditional fermented tea leaves with rich and profound flavours. The other interesting option is Sherlyn (THB250), a blend of cinnamon, clove, ginger, and black tea.

Shersanctuary Tea Bar, 66, 115 Phahonyothin Rd., Anusawari, Bang Khen, Bangkok, +664-419-3249; Open daily 10am-6pm.

Koto Tea Space

Want to experience an authentic Japanese tea ceremony without going to Japan? Then, this Japanese tea room in Charoen Krung is for you. The owner and tea enthusiast Danittha “Pop” Limakraungkul has taken her passion to the next level, aiming to introduce a true tea experience to those unfamiliar with the scene. Here, you can taste hojicha (roasted green tea) sourced from a small village in Mandokoro, Shiga Prefecture, where they’ve kept the craft of harvest for over 400 years. Grab the seat in front of the dark wood counter to catch Pop in action, whisking tea. Her partner Yusuke Nakanishi also showcases his confectionary skills with his homemade wagashi, traditional sugary treat.

Koto Tea Space, 492 Si Lom, Suriya Wong, Bang Rak, Bangkok, +6680-792-5862; Open Thu-Sun 12pm-5pm. Advanced bookings required.

Chaya Tea House

Despite its compact space, this tea room in Ari is packed for quality. Here, every minute detail screams Japanese minimalistic and coziness, with traditional tatami mats and wooden slide doors and light-wood furniture. The drinks here range from the traditional usucha (thin, lighter feel matcha) and koicha (thicker and richer tasted matcha) to modern options. Don’t miss their hojicha ice cream (THB180) with light-roasted hojicha blended and topped with chewy mochi and red bean.

Chaya Tea House, 7, 14 Pradiphat Rd, Phaya Thai, Bangkok, +6662-198-2294; Open Tue-Sun 10am-6pm.

Grow Tea Studio

Amidst a residential hood, this tiny tea room in Sutthisarn is the answer to every matcha lover’s prayer. With its elongated wood counter enclosing the space, you can enjoy the unhurried tea experience with each cup prepared in front of you. The basic matcha milk tea starts at THB135, but you can also opt for their special menu, which rotates monthly. Also, check out their seasonal dorayaki with irresistible flavor combinations.

Grow Tea Studio, 36 Udom Suk Alley, Khwaeng Huai Khwang, Huai Khwang, Bangkok, +663-218-3613; Open Mon-Tue 10am-6pm, Thu-Sun 10am-6pm

Gimbocha

After a short hiatus due to its renovation, this Chinese specialty tea cafe is an ideal retreat from Siam’s urban frenzy. With its spacious white space contrasted with dark wood furniture, Gimbocha sports such a warm, cozy vibe that you may have a hard time uprooting yourself. Here, tea lovers can choose from over 30 varieties of Chinese tea leaves served hot or cold.

Gimbocha, 36 Kasem San 1 Alley, Wang Mai, Pathum Wan, Bangkok, +6686-998-0330; Open Sun-Wed 11:30am-7pm.