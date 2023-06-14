The best gay and drag bars in Bangkok

Hi, again, gay. To celebrate this Pride Month, we’ve put together some of the best gay bars in Bangkok for you to drive to the core of celebration this month and beyond.

The long-awaited Pride Month commenced with a positive societal force for us to embrace, express, and simply be ourselves. However, as the month goes on and the bigger Pride events have passed, if you are out of ideas as to where to go, we have put together the best gay bars in Bangkok to check out.

[Hero and featured image credit: Lost & Found]

The best gay bars in Bangkok

House of Heals

Go big or Go home. Have an unexpectedly fun and fierce night at House of Heals, where you will be hyped up by performances by famous drag queens, led by the one and only Pangina Heals. Do keep in mind to hydrate yourself with drinks of choice as you enjoy the boiling performances. House of Heals offers everything from mocktails to wines.

House of Heals, Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel, 518, 8 Ploenchit Road, Pathum Wan, Bangkok, +66 99-336-6262. Opens Mon, Wed-Sun from 8 pm – 2 am, closes every Tuesday.

Circus soi 4

Circus soi 4 stands out amongst others because of its outdoor seating area right on the edge of Silom soi 4. So, apart from the fun drag performances, you’re only a short stroll away from one of the biggest LGBTQ neighbourhoods in Bangkok. Shows are performed every Wednesday to Sunday from 9 pm.

Circus soi 4, Silom Soi 4, Silom Road, Kwaeng Suriyawong, Bang Rak, Bangkok, +66 2 233 7332, opens everyday from 5 pm- 11 pm.

Lost & Found

“A decadent destination where everyone has a place,” they say. Lost & Found is located across the river, but it has everything you may need: great food, drinks, and plenty of shows. Putting on 6-9 spectacles a night by LGBTQIAN+ creators who push the boundaries of art, fashion, theatre, and drag, you’ll be sure to be amazed.

Lost & Found, Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel, 257 Charoennakorn Road, Thonburi, Bangkok, +66 2431 9475, opens Fri-Sat from 8 pm-late.

The Stranger Bar (House of Drag Queens)

In spite of its compact space, The Stranger Bar hosts big by drag queens. Whether you go with friends or embrace the strangers (it is The Stranger Bar after all), you will surely find someone fun to hang with for the night.

The Stranger Bar (House of Drag Queens), 114/14, Soi Silom 4 Suriya Wong, Bang Rak, Bangkok +66 2 632 9425. Opens everyday from 5 pm-1 am.

Bipolar Silom

Bipolar Silom offers you an original experience gay bar experience. You’ll love the #BipolarGirls crew, who will perform through the night. Especially for Pride Month, they even have rainbow shots ready to be served.

Bipolar Silom, 70 -72 Silom Soi 4 Fl.2 Suriyawong Bangrak, Bangkok, +66 61-924-4298. Opens Thur-Sat 9 pm -2 am.