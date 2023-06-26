The best karaoke bars in Bangkok to embrace your inner diva

If hectic days are plenty in your schedule, you may find karaoke to be like therapy–except way more fun. Here are the best karaoke bars in Bangkok to unleash all those emotions and sing your heart out.

Bangkokians are known for their love of night life: clubbing, concerting, late night snacking. In recent years, following trends around the region, Bangkokians also like to go for karaoke. In the city, karaoke is a mix of club and concert, which is why many enjoy it so much. It is an activity where you can express long-repressed feelings through your favourite songs. Whilst unfortunately, Covid-19 saw the closure of several karaoke bars in Bangkok, there are still a few good spots to check out.

Here, we’ve put together the best karaoke bars in Bangkok for you end your stressful days or your fun nights out with a bang.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Harry Shelton/Unsplash]

The best karaoke bars in Bangkok

Bar Savoy

Bar Savoy’s concept is ‘savages on a voyage,’ and they offer a space for karaoke, too. They have a large song selection to choose from, and when your voice gets tired, they have a DJ in the bar zone as well. Located within 72 Courtyard, you can grab easy bites from restaurants within the community mall, including Beer Belly, Touché Hombre, TORO, Evil Man Blues, and Lucky Fish. This diversity makes it an easy go-to whenever you’re in Thonglor.

Bar Savoy, 72 Sukhumvit 55 Thonglor Unit 2-3, 1st Floor at 72 Courtyard, Klongton Nua, Bangkok +66 63 237 6093. Open Wed-Sun from 5 pm-2 am.

Manekineko

Originating from Japan, Manekineko is in service at MBK centre and the Street Ratchada. Manekineko has numerous room types that can accommodate up to 60 people, with fancy technology to light up the night. Here, you can find songs in Thai, English, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean– so grab your international friend group and head here, where you can stay until 5 am. Of course, food and drink is also available, served directly to your private room.

Manekineko, MBK Centre 7th floor, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330 +66 2 048 4600. Open Mon-Fri from 11 am-5 am, and Sat-Sun 10:30 am-5 am.

Monte Carlo

A one-stop destination for party people, Monte Carlo is divided into four major zones: wine, coyote, party, and, of course, karaoke. Monte Carlo takes your karaoke experience to another level with news ways of doing karaoke, and advanced music systems. On top of that, you will surely be hyped up by their awesome list of song choices. You can check out their other zones to add variety to your night out.

Monte Carlo, Soi Praditmanoonthum, Lat Phrao, Bangkok, +66 2 538 8000. Open Mon-Sat from 7 pm-12 am.

Haru Ranman Comic Cafe&Bar

If you’re into Japanese trends, this is the place for you. Haru Ranman is a comic cafe and bar that welcomes you 24 hours a day. Aside from that, it is also one of the best karaoke bars in Bangkok for Japan enthusiasts, too. The karaoke bar is located on the third floor, and they have all kinds of Thai and Japanese songs waiting for you. If you’re a Japanese language beginner, the lyrics also come with Hiragana, in case you’re not familiar with Kanji. Like the other places on our list, there is also food and drink available at Haru Ranman, as well as a huge Japanese comic book selection to browse.

Haru Ranman Comic Cafe&Bar, 20/12 Sukhumvit soi 39, Bangkok, Thailand, Bangkok, +66 2 100 9102. Open 24 hours.

Woodball Karaoke Bar Thonglor

Thonglor is known for its night club and bars, and here, we present you one more good thing that Thonglor has: karaoke bars. Woodball Thonglor is definitely one of the most beloved karaoke bars in the area, and it’s easy to see why, given that they have more than 250,000 songs to choose from. They also offer a vast variety of drinks, with special promotions from time to time, too.

Woodball Karaoke Bar Thonglor, 2 Sukhumvit 53, Bangkok, +66 2 662 4549. Open everyday from 6 pm-2 am.