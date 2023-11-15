The infamous BEAM Club is coming to Sathorn with BEAMCUBE Sathorn

There’s murder on a new dance floor. Popular Thonglor nightclub BEAM expands to Sathorn with a new venue and new name: BEAMCUBE.

BEAM Club opens new nightlife destination BEAMCUBE in Sathorn

BEAM has been known to partygoers of Bangkok since 2016, remaining one of the favourites of the nightlife scene since then. With an ever-lively dance floor and upbeat music, it’s one of the places that made Thonglor a popular clubbing and nightlife destination.

Now, they just announced the opening of their latest project: BEAMCUBE, located on the sixth floor of Mahanakhon Cube, Sathorn. In fact, it’s so big it occupies the entire floor. The interesting part is that in their official announcement, the new venue is more than just a nightclub.

There will be an intimate listening lounge perfect for visiting audiophiles, with music carefully curated by Brent Burns (Transport) and Sebastian De La Cruz (Mumsfilibaba, Tropic City). A craft cocktail bar is situated in the establishment, helmed by Beverage Manager Sebastien formerly of Teens of Thailand fame. Blackened hardwood floor in contrast with the lighter-toned hinoki wood walls give a sense of warmth with an air of sophistication.

So whether you’re in the mood for a cosy, relaxing listening session, or a high-key dance party, BEAMCUBE has got you. It’s the perfect after-work destination as long as you enjoy music, and who doesn’t?

You can find more information at BEAMCUBE.