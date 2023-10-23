It’s time to upgrade your coffee station with the new Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima

Ever wanted to make that perfect latte or cappuccino but couldn’t figure out the milk-to-coffee ratio? With the Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima, users can make whatever espresso drink they want at the touch of a button.

Nespresso, the renowned Swiss company specialising in coffee capsules and machines since 1986, has released its latest model. Introducing the Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima — the ultimate coffee maker that puts complete control right at the user’s fingertips. What makes this new device stand out? It’s their integrated milk solution. Forget about that measuring cup. Forget about trying to get that correct milk-to-coffee ratio because the Vertuo Lattissima can calculate it for you. So whether you desire a cappuccino, latte, macchiato, or just plain hot froth, this new coffee machine can do it all.

[All Images Courtesy of Nespresso]

All about the Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima

Besides offering a wide variety of coffee capsules to choose from, the Vertuo Lattissima can also produce different beverage sizes, including Espresso (40ml), Double Espresso (80ml), Gran Lungo (150ml), Mug (230ml), Cold Brew (355ml), Carafe (535ml), and milk-based coffee drinks like a cappuccino and latte. These pods not only have a delicious taste and aroma but also come with a barcode. The machine’s advanced barcode technology adjusts its settings automatically based on the capsule inserted, ensuring a perfect coffee-to-milk ratio every time. Plus, with Nespresso’s commitment to sustainability, the Vertuo pods are made of food-grade stainless steel, making them eco-friendly and recyclable. The device also has a detachable milk carafe for storing fresh and cool milk in the fridge.

The Vertuo Lattissima is available in two colours: Matte Black & Glossy and Matte White & Glossy, priced at THB 16,500. While it may seem expensive, this device is unlike any other automatic coffee maker. Along with its excellent features, the Vertuo Lattissima boasts a sleek and stylish look, adding premium elegance to any space where it is placed. And with its precise operation, there is no room for human error. So, are you ready to make your life easier and experience the best coffee in the comfort of your own home?

For further information or to purchase the Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima, please visit Nespresso’s website here.