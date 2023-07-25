137 Pillars Bangkok x RAVIPA presents a blessful afternoon tea set

Feeling unlucky and peckish? Head to 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok for their ‘Have a Blessed Path’ afternoon tea set in collaboration with RAVIPA.

From Friday, 4 August 2023, until Wednesday, 28 February 2024, all guests are invited to Bangkok Trading Post and Baan Borneo Club to try the ‘Have a Blessed Path’ afternoon tea set. As the 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok has partnered with Thailand’s leading jewellery brand, RAVIPA, the two have curated a special menu. Due to RAVIPA’s exquisite and popular lucky charms collection, the chefs from 137 Pillars have created delicious delicacies and delights under the theme of ‘luck.’

[Hero & Feature Image Credit: 137 Pillars Bangkok]

‘Have a Blessed Path’ afternoon tea set

To bring positive energy, diners begin their auspicious journey with a butterfly adorning a sea crab, basil, and tomato choux. There’s also a pork and avocado mini burger branded with a lucky horseshoe. Other savoury menus include the salmon cucumber roll and a whale tail ham and caviar quiche that symbolises protection and luck.

With every afternoon tea, there’s always room for dessert. Guests have a selection of sweets to choose, from a white chocolate feather, green tea mousse, a coconut and chocolate crumble and rose lychee macaroon to scones. There’s even a golden fish made with passion fruit mousse and watermelon jelly for prosperity.

For drinks, guests are offered a refreshing glass of blended rose and lychee syrups with soda and lime. A selection of fine teas from a sustainable tea company, Monsoon Tea, is also served.

Pricing starts at THB 2,500 net for two people. However, for only THB 2,900 net the set for two will come with two glasses of sparkling wine. There’s also a special price for RAVIPA’s Yin Yang bracelet for diners who add THB 1,090 net. This exclusive price for the bracelet is not applicable for a one person afternoon tea set.

The ‘Have A Blessed Path’ afternoon tea will be served at Bangkok Trading Post and Baan Borneo Club every day from 12.00 PM to 5.00 PM from 4 August 2023 to 28 February 2024. For further information or to make a reservation, please visit 137 Pillars Bangkok LINE Official Account @137pillarshotels or call 02-079-7000.