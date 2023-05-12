From noodles to brunch spots, here are three places Jes-Jesipipat likes to eat.

Over the years, the Thai actor Jespipat Tilapornputt has gained much popularity and recognition in the Thai entertainment industry. Also known as Jes, the star has been busily working on his latest Thai drama Rak Rai. He’s even co-starring with the iconic Davika Hoorne and Mew Suppasit Jongcheveevat. With all this work, the celeb must eat something to be recharged and energised. Here are some of Jes’ favourite restaurants in Bangkok.

Urban Living Food Guide: 3 places Jes-Jespipat likes to eat

FRAN’S

Catch this actor at Bangkok’s hottest brunch place, FRAN’S. He tells LSA he had heard about this place many times, then decided to try it one day. “The food there was incredibly delicious. I’ve been there two times now.” Although you may wonder, if FRAN’S is in his top three, why has he been here only twice? Well, this brunch spot is insanely busy. So, if you want to try one of Jes’ favourite restaurants, reserve in advance (which can take a month) or if you’re lucky, try going there before the restaurant opens.

Serving dishes like steak & eggs, pasta, and the famous velvet egg & bacon, dining here will leave you deeply satiated. With Bangkok’s increasingly hot weather, the restaurant offers smoothie bowls, too. What a perfect way to cool down.

Address: Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120 58, Sathon, Bangkok 10120, +66-092-131-0768. For further information or inquiries, please visit their website here.

SEE FAH

Next up is SEE FAH. This historic restaurant has been around for over 85 years, dating back to 1936. Its history and significance in the country’s food sector has made SEE FAH one of the restaurants that many Thais have grown to love, including Jes. The first SEE FAH opened at Rajawongse Road in Chinatown, where one of their first dishes was khao naa gai (rice topped with chicken in gravy). Other classic dishes include dried aswin noodles, pork satay, and beef shank chilli curry.

As time passed, the restaurant also incorporated many new menus, and yet continues to offer their customers’ childhood favourites. With many franchises open across Thailand, SEE FAH provokes a sense of nostalgia as many Thais bring their families here from one generation to the next.

Address: Fifty Fifth Avenue Thonglor, 2nd Floor 55 Thong Lo Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, + 66-064-142-1693. For further information or inquiries, please visit their website here.

Rung Rueang Pork Noodle

As Jes recommends his third spot for food, he says it has to be Rung Rueang Pork Noodle. Located in Soi Sukhumvit 26, not only is this shop iconic and a popular destination for many foodies, but Jes also has a story behind this. “When I was younger, around 1997, there was a financial crisis. My family was broke. We didn’t have that much money, but the whole family would drive down every Sunday to eat noodles at Soi 26. That’s all we could afford. This always stays in my memory and reminds me that I grew up like this and I came from this type of family.” The actor further added how he feels connected to this place, and the food is delicious here.

So, for those who have never been to Rung Rueang Pork Noodle, it is one of Bangkok’s most beloved street food places. This noodle shop is a must-visit, serving a basic menu at a low price and full of flavour. Make sure to go early morning and to avoid rush hours like lunchtime. It can get crowded inside.

Address: 10/3 Soi Sukhumvit 26, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110, +66-084-527-1640. For further information or inquiries, please visit their website here.