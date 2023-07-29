Business is on the menu for today, and a good restaurant can lubricate those deals you’re making. Let’s see where to go in Bangkok for a business lunch.

We assume you’re trying to make a good impression to get a deal sealed, signed, and delivered. We’ll leave the business talk with you, but what we can do is suggest the best venues to help you sort out the lunch bit to impress your invitee with an excellent choice of restaurant and set lunch menu. Here are our top choices to bring your business to the lunch table.

[Hero image credit: Yamazato Restaurant/Facebook; featured image credit: Nan Bei]

Where to find the best business lunch deals in Bangkok

Yu Ting Yuan

Helmed by the great Chef Tommy Cheung, guests can savour authentic Cantonese flavours with vibes that will impress any client at Yu Ting Yuan. Their dim sum set lunch complete with chef’s signature barbecue selection, coupled with a sun-lit venue with a reflection pond and a lush garden—that contract is getting signed in no time. The one Michelin star they boast is really deserving.

The dim sum set lunch is priced at THB 1,600++ per person, with seven courses total.

You can find more information at Yu Ting Yuan.

Yamazato

Japanese dishware, impeccable technique, fish freshly flown from Toyosu Fish Market— Yamazato offers a taste of the Tokyo bay area with their business lunch options. Your lunch choices include a la carte selections, as well as set menus that come and go according to the season, allowing for a refreshing experience every time you come dine. We advise ordering the bento box from the Lunch Gozen menu, or to fully immerse yourself in their Lunch Kaiseki if you’re not in a time crunch.

The seasonal Lunch Kaiseki starts at THB 1,700++ with eight seasonal dishes, while the a la carte Lunch Gozen starts at THB 700++.

You can find more information at Yamazato.

La Dotta

Located right next to the beloved Vesper cocktail bar, La Dotta is helmed by Chef-partner Francesco Deiana who puts in love and passion when it comes to pasta. Begin your lunch with some classic eggplants parmigiana, then move on to the pasta course. They’re all really, really good. Set lunch menus begin at 11am, so it’s also perfect for an early lunch to avoid the crowds of Silom. Definitely don’t leave without having the bomboloni, too.

The Smart Lunch offers two courses for THB 320++, and three courses for THB 370++.

You can find more information at La Dotta.

Nan Bei

Nan Bei translates to “North South” in Mandarin, indicating their dedication to showcasing the two regions of China all in one venue. Their power lunch set features some of the highlights of the a la carte menu, with a lot of choices you can pick from. We recommend the shrimp glass noodle or the tiger prawn and kurobuta siu mai, then the snow fish or the abalone rice as a main. For desserts, their chilled mango sago can waive any problem of the day away.

Nan Bei’s Power Lunch is priced at THB 780++ per person, with three courses and house tea or water.

You can find more information at Nan Bei.

Phra Nakhon Bangkok

Let Phra Nakhon take you on a journey, to which you can choose which train line you’re in the mood for. Their “Long Chim I-San” set lunch is filled with Eastern delicacies, with the unbeatable classics such as khor mhoo yaang, gaeng om mhoo, and their signature tum sua. The “Long Chim Pak Tai” takes you down south, with mhoo hong, goong pad stor ga-pi, and more.

Both “Long Chim I-San” and “Long Chim Pak Tai” sets are priced at THB 2,800++ per two persons, with eight dishes per set.

You can find more information at Phra Nakhon Bangkok.

Paii

Tucked inside the beautiful, historic House on Sathorn, Paii features modern takes on Thai cuisine with an emphasis on seafood. Chef Weeraket ‘Joe’ Nilayon and his team do it well when it comes to sourcing the best ingredients for a dish, and their set lunch will reflect that. We strongly recommend the snow fish with choo chee curry, and the seafood fried rice to share.

Paii’s set lunch price is determined by the main course, which starts at THB 790++. Each set is inclusive of three courses, with additional side dishes available a la carte.

You can find more information at Paii.

La Brace Ekaimai

If you’re in the mood for a quick lunch, to perhaps order some wine, and to escape the bustling city for a bit, you’re in luck, because La Brace Ekamai is just the place for you. Their set lunch menu offers choices that may be simple in nature, but you can taste the difference in the ingredients. The venue is covered by trees and lit up with sunlight, so you have that sense of peace as soon as you step inside.

La Brace’s set lunch is available for THB 590 net with three courses.

You can find more information at La Brace Ekamai.

Zuma Bangkok

Zuma Bangkok is always a popular spot for many reasons. The lively vibes, the great service, the great izakaya-style food: everything is *chef’s kiss*. Their “ebisu lunch” set is filled with mouthwatering dishes, such as seared salmon with lime shiso soy, white shrimp tempura with chili mayonnaise and fresh lime, spiced lamb cutlets with hatcho miso. There’s everything for everyone—spiced and cooked to perfection.

Zuma’s ebisu lunch is priced at THB 990++ per person, inclusive of two starters and one main dish.

You can find more information at Zuma Bangkok.

Bull & Bear

Treat yourself to a power lunch like a Wall Street executive, as the three-course set lunch from Bull & Bear features beef, salad, soup—all the classics, done well. Taste the warmth from their stockyard tenderloin carpaccio, followed by the braised wagyu brisket. End your meal with the smoked Michter’s bourbon cheese cake. You’ll win over any clients and get any contract signed with that meal.

Bull & Bear’s set lunch starts at THB 1,000++ per person, available on weekdays only.

You can find more information at Waldorf Astoria Bangkok.