The best snacks to get at Thai 7-11 for your munching pleasure

Ever prowled around a 711 searching for the perfect midnight snack? We know that feeling. Here are some of the best 711 Thai exclusive snacks, based on our most popular picks.

Walking through the white metal shelves, hoping you don’t spend too much time picking a snack, sneaking furtive glances at the cashier…we’ve been through it. There’s a 7-11 on every corner in Thailand, so people can be found always searching the aisles, night or day. And when you’re spoilt for choice, there’s got to be a guiding light.

We’ll be that shining beacon of 7-11 wisdom for you, and recommend some of the most popular and delicious snacks.

[Hero image credit: Dennis Schmidt / @dmrschmidt / Unsplash; Featured image credit: Pocky Thailand]

The best snacks to get at Thai 711, in no particular order

Pocky

Pocky is the perfect quick, sweet (but not too sweet) treat. Sticks of biscuit coated in chocolate, packaged in those traditional and very sturdy red boxes. They come in all types of flavours like strawberry, cookies and cream, or green tea. We’re all sticklers for the classic chocolate flavour.

Buy on the 7-11 website here

Bento

We know you’re looking at this picture with a puzzled look on your face. What is this? Well, this, our unacquainted reader, is Bento. It’s a spicy squid snack that will have you gulping down a litre of water in one sitting after a few bites (trust us, we’ve done this before). The red package (‘Sweet and Spicy’ flavour) is our recommended choice, as it blends almost a caramelised sweetness with some good ol’ spice.

Buy on the 7-11 website here

Taokaenoi Seaweed Snack

Ah yes, the crispy seaweed snack we all seem to know and love. You can get it in different flavours (regular, spicy, and more), in different forms (rolled, big sheets, small sheets, and everything in between). They’re definitely something you can reach for whenever you can’t figure out what to snack on.

Buy on the 7-11 website here

Party Snack

These are crunchy and sweet and actually pretty addictive. We can’t really explain what makes this so addicting but they’re like potato chips to us. They’re pretty unique-tasting and you can also get more flavours, of course. No idea how to explain this to the unacquainted. But definitely try it out to see what the hype is about.

Buy on the 7-11 website here

Mama Instant Noodles (Tom Yum Goong Flavour)

It’s iconic. Mama is the instant noodle diva of Thai instant noodles. What’s even more iconic is the spicy and well known flavour of Mama Tom Yum Goong. Mixing the famous Thai traditional dish with instant noodles is an interesting idea. Want a mini-meal? Well, just take some Mama. Most 7-11 stores even have a hot water station to prepare it on the spot.

Buy on the 7-11 website here

7-11 Ham and Cheese Toasties

All the tourists love these 7-11 toasties. They come with a variety of fillings, but the ham and cheese sandwiches are the best, which aren’t pictured here. They can be toasted on demand in the store, given them some very crispy edges. You can’t order these online and will have to walk to the nearest 7-11 for these toasties, but they’re definitely worth it. They’re a staple of Thai 711 snacks.

Milk Tablet Candy

We’ve seen kids take way more of this than they should, just shovelling milk candy piece after milk candy piece into their mouths. But who wouldn’t? They’re not too sweet and they’re healthy…right? We personally like the chocolate milk flavoured ones, but the original is traditional and still just as yummy.

Buy on the 7-11 website here

Thai Milk Tea

Of course, there’s no struggle to find some good Thai milk tea in Thailand. But you know where you can find consistent Thai milk tea that’s refreshingly sweet and overflowing from the cup? 7-11.

Just like the toasties, you’ll have to walk to the store and ask for these drinks at the counter, or fill up your own cup at the self-service station. Maybe they’ll cool you off from the humid, hot heat of a Bangkok.

Cornae Corn Chips

Kids in Thailand like to put these Cornae corn chips on their fingers and pretend they have really long nails. As fun as they are as accessories, Cornae chips are a classic Thai snack food. They’re salty and perfect for corn chip lovers.

Buy on the 7-11 website here