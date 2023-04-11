A tasteful journey with R-HAAN’s new summer menu

R-HAAN invites all guests to a tasteful journey with their new summer menu, Wisdom of Sustainable Summer Samrub.

As we approach the hot season, Chef Chumpol Jangprai, co-founder of R-HAAN, has created a new summer menu. The 2-Michelin-starred restaurant intends to showcase Thai heritage and abundance by taking diners through a flavourful journey. This fine dining restaurant is not only known for serving delicious food but also dishes with medicinal benefits. Every menu item has undergone many meticulous steps and contains only the finest ingredients and herbs from the five regions of Thailand.

Bringing a fresh perspective to these timeless Thai dishes, R-HAAN uses the same components as the classics, but presents them with a modern flair. As many know, the flavours of Thai food have eight melodies: sour, sweet, oily, salty, bitter, spicy, astringent, and fizzy, all of which the restaurant is ready to deliver. Expand your tastebuds with R-HAAN’s new impressive menu, Wisdom of Sustainable Summer Samrub.

Course menu – Wisdom of Sustainable Summer Samrub

Amuse bouche

R-HAAN only serves full-course dinners, as head chef Chumpol has carefully arranged the sequence for each of the dishes. Diners begin with an amuse bouche, where their tastebuds travel through the five regions of Thailand. What’s unique about these starters is the plating. Placed in a wooden box, the bite-sized delicacies are on top of a Thai map formed by chilli powder and salt. Here guests can enjoy the morsels— grilled chicken with neem tree and sweet fish sauce, E-Sarn Wagyu tartar, crispy coconut rice pancake, and Phuket yellow curry croquette.

Before the main dish

Here is where the flavourful journey begins, where guests can enjoy the season’s best ingredients. The first course starts with star gooseberry and ant eggs salad. Then the squid in salted egg espuma comes next. After is a famous Thai dish presented in a different and new way: scallops in coconut cream. To end this section, the fourth course is a blast of flavour, sweet basil in hot and sour beef soup served with pumpkin puree.

Palette cleanser

Before moving on to the main, customers are given a pineapple sorbet to cleanse their palette.

The stars of the show

For the main course, guests can choose three of the five options, all served with hom mali rice, or nine varieties of brown rice. The choices include Ayutthaya river prawn tom yum soup, chili paste served with fried gourami and seasonal vegetable, steamed crab meat in bamboo, steamed red-banded grouper in Thai curry, or rolled organic free-range chicken roulette in green curry.

There’s always room for dessert

To end the scrumptious meal, R-HAAN serves Thailand’s famous most dessert, mango sticky rice, pairing it with coconut milk ice cream. With that coconut theme, the second dessert is steamed coconut custard with sweet coconut filling. There are also petit-fours, a bite-sized version of Thai sweets. This set comes with watermelon with sweet dried fish, crispy shallot chocolate bonbon, bitter orange macaron, coconut cantaloupe Thai sweetmeat, and chilled sweet yellow marian plum jelly to end the meal memorably.

Throughout this tasteful journey, the chef showcases the value of Thai ingredients and its cuisine by honouring it in a unique manner. Using only high-quality, fresh, and seasonal ingredients, Chef Chumpol recreates authentic Thai food in a different light but maintains its original taste. Although it is a fine dining restaurant, the dishes retain their Thai roots that blend modernism and traditionalism in the most harmonious way.

R-HAAN is located in Thonglor soi 9, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110. The Wisdom of Sustainable Summer menu has nine courses priced at THB 5,212++ per person. There is also a wine pairing option at THB 3,512++ per person. To make a reservation, call +66 (0) 95 141 5524 or email reservation@r-haan.com. Visit their website here for further information.