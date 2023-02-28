The most affordable omakase in Bangkok for a treat at the end of the month

The economy may be up in flames, but your standards certainly don’t have to go down. Even if it’s the end of the month, you can still treat yourself with a price-friendly omakase menu at these places.

No one can deny the experience of a good omakase. While the fresh ingredients are what makes a good bite, the chef’s expertise shines through and makes a difference in a sea of all the dining spots in town. But many understand that omakase courses are a luxurious privilege that you’ll have to rob a bank to afford. Let us highlight some places that confidently show you that at a lower price point, you can still savour all the joy great Japanese dining can offer.

Some of these don’t even go surpass the THB 1,000 mark (well, excluding service charge and VAT, but you get the point).

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Airam Dato/Unsplash]

Price-friendly omakase in Bangkok for the end of the month

Kozue Omakase

When it comes to affordable omakase, Kozue might just take the cake. Pop in for a weekday lunch for only THB 999++ for 12 whole courses. They also have a more premium price of THB 2,890++ for 17 courses full of your favourite bites, from uni to ama ebi and hamachi. Keep in mind that the lunch price isn’t available in their Thonglor branch, but can be ordered at their Samyan and Ratchapreuk branches.

Oji Omakase

Lunch omakase at Oji starts at THB 1,090++ only, but it contains all your favourites from the cuisine. From mini-donburi to tamagoyaki, the skills of the head chef with more than ten years of experience will surely amuse your taste buds. For more premium ingredients, you can also upgrade to the THB 1,599 deal with 15 courses.

Sushi Juban Takumi

Does “Cheese Uni Wagyu Sando” pique your interest? Sushi Juban Takumi is great at honouring the classics, while not being afraid to experiment with inventive taste profiles. The best part is that their omakase starts at THB 980++ only, but their seasonal course that showcases more of their skills is priced at THB 4,500++.

Koko Japanese Restaurant

Koko Japanese Restaurant is an amazing place to experience your first omakase. Their “Beginner Course” starts at THB 999++, and it has everything you expect an omakase to have: fresh seasonal fish, a display of chef’s expertise, and something showy for your Instagram stories. Their most premium course is priced at THB 3,999++, which brings in hotate uni, wagyu truffle—all the good stuff.

The Older Chef

With most of the ingredients shipped directly from Japan, you’ll taste the freshness in each bite. Their omakase course starts at THB 2,200++, filled with seasonal fish, chef’s specials, and a mini kaiseki experience. Their Beijing Unahi, Japanese feel wrapped in pastry, is simply out of this world.

Mizu by Sankyodai

If you’re ever unsure about the ingredients, go on Mizu’s socials and scroll through their feed. Their dedication towards getting only the freshest and greatest ingredients is unmatched, and you’ll be able to taste a few ingredients that are quite hard to find. Hotaru squid, akagai shellfish, sayori fish—you name it, they have it—all prepared with expertise.

Sushi Masato

Masato is known for their Sendai A5 Wagyu bowl and the filet mignon sandwich, but their mini omakase course is also to die for. Seafood salad with ponzu vinaigrette to start, then five appetizers, seven selections of sushi, and a dessert—all for THB 2800++. From what people are saying, the chef’s picks of seasonal fish are nothing short of impressive.

Sushi Niwa Bangkok

Sushi Niwa offers an immersive omakase experience starting at THB 2,999++ for 16 courses, filled to the brim with premium ingredients. Chef Naoki Maeda is offering possibly the best toro maguro hamburg in town, and omakase enthusiasts—even the ones on a budget—cannot miss this at all costs.

