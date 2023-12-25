The weather is finally cooling down–God knows how long Thais have been waiting for this. You know what this means, don’t you? It’s time to finally take this chance to settle down at a cute little patio or aboard a ship’s deck and sit back, relax, and mute your work emails for a while. Here are some of the best al fresco dining spots in Bangkok to enjoy the cool weather while it lasts.

Bangkok may be many things, but having perfect weather may not be one of them. While the official textbooks and internet content would claim Thailand has three seasons, those who have stayed here long enough will probably know we’ve got only two: hot and rain, with a rare occasion of having cool breezy air. As rare as it may be, there comes a time where you all get to experience the generous sides of Bangkok’s weather. Here’s your chance.

[Hero and featured image credit: Sirimahannop/Facebook]

Al fresco dining spots in Bangkok to pop by for dinner

Larb Siab

If you’re looking to forgo all the formality while chilling out with your friends, head to Jim Thompson Art Center for their rooftop’s Isan fusion izakaya this week. Unlike many other places on the list, which boast the ultimate comfy seats and all, Larb Siab may fall short on that department with its uncomfy steel chairs and stainless tables. However, the view, especially during the sunset, makes up for everything. Order one of the larb skewers (starting at THB 30-40 per piece), and find the beef onglet sprinkled with toasted rice powder and pork intestines grilled to perfection. On the boozy side, they’ve got you covered with a variety of craft beer–available on tap and by the bottle–and natural wine labels as well.

BK Salon

No, we aren’t tricking you to have your hair done at some random salon. This salon is the brainchild of the number one Asian chef Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn and his brother Chaisiri “Tam” Tassanakajohn who seek to make Sathupradit another cooler spot in Bangkok. Taking inspiration from kratib khao neow (Thai sticky rice basket), BK Salon sports the look reminiscent of those baskets with its white tiles interwoven and wrapped around a cylindrical dome. The place also offers an open air brunch and dining spot where you can order some of the chef’s more approachable offerings.

Antito

Amerigo Sesti of the formerly one-Michelin-star restaurant J’AIME by Jean Michel Lolain reconnects with his native Italian cuisine at his vibrant establishment Antito. Here, Sesti drops his fine dining robe and steers his dishes towards simplicity as seen from his pizza fritta (THB 350), the crispy fried pizza dough laden with sweet tomato sauce and sinfully delightful mouthful of burrata. You can choose to dine inside the restaurant or opt for the poolside seatings.

Nomada

Originally opened in 2022 at Dusit Thani Hua Hin, South American establishment Nomada has brought its al fresco barbecue grill to Bangkok at Baan Dusit Thani. Here, the Chilean chef Andre Josef Nweh Severino still tantalises his patrons with live-fire cooking–think 120-day grain-fed picanha grilled to perfection. At night, there are live DJs and fire performers to hype you up as well.

Phra Nakhon

Taking inspiration from the vibrant tapestry of food history along the riverside area, this Thai restaurant at Capella doesn’t compromise with the authenticity of its cuisines nor focus only on the old and traditional sides. Helmed by Chef Kannika Jitsangworn, Phra Nakhon boasts local ingredients in the dishes like pla gu lao tod kamin (Indian salmon locally sourced from Thai fishermen, which Chef Kannika marinates with turmeric and garlic before deep-frying; THB 1,350) and vermicelli noodles with Southern yellow curry with swimming crab meats (THB 990).

Sirimahannop

Nothing screams “relaxing” more than some drinks after work on a docked century-old three-masted vessel. Transporting you back in time to the bygone era of trading, Sirimahhannop is the ultimate sundowner experience. Bask in the beautiful sunset going down Chao Phraya river, enjoy a large array of drinks, and sample some of their dishes from all around the world.

It will be just like going on a trip on a trading ship in the Rama V era, but with better booze, and a much lower chance of getting lost at sea.

Cholos Bkk

Tacos and tequila are the ultimate dinner combo on a Friday night, and there’s no better place than Cholos. They’re home to Los Angeles-style tacos and amazing birria. Many say that they have some of the best tacos in town, and that isn’t an overstatement. Grab some baby corn as an appetiser, maybe some glazed ribs—you’re in Mexican heaven. There’s ample outdoor seating, too.

Prego Bangkok

Two decades in Samui, and now in Bangkok. Prego Bangkok provides classic Italian comforts whereby it would be hard to choose only one or two from the menu. As you sit in their outdoor seating area, watch the pizzas being made in action with a traditional oven flown here all the way from Italy. Cocktails are also the perfect addition to watch the bustling streets with your company—or maybe some Italian draft beer of your preference.

Craft at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

If you haven’t been to Craft, you’re missing out on a lot. It’s one of the most well-known pet-friendly spots in town. Get an aperitif, grab some finger foods, or order some Fine de Claires for a sundowner session. Whatever it is, you’ll get to enjoy the cute puppers people bring along.

Mediterra Restaurant Bangkok

Mediterra Restaurant Bangkok present the flavours of southern Italy to Bangkok in a fairytale setting. They’ve got a great selection of Mediterranean specialities, as well as southern Italy’s must-try Pizza Diavola, Puccia sandwiches, and egg tagliolini with pesto. With private dining spaces and outdoor garden tables available, it’s a wonderful spot for you and your friends to chillax after a hectic day.

Rongros

If the photo didn’t convince you, we don’t know what will. Translating literally to “house of flavours” from Thai, Rongros preserves the taste of authentic Thai cuisine on the banks of the Chao Phraya river. You’ll get to enjoy the romantic view of Wat Arun while feasting on a variety of classic delicacies. Be sure to head up to the rooftop for the best spots in the house.

El Mercado Bangkok

El Mercado Bangkok provides many European specialties we love, from cheeses and cuts of meat to salads and seafood. The vibrant open-courtyard of this restaurant-slash-market is certainly worth visiting for the European-inspired dishes-of-the-day as well as the customised charcuterie boards. If you want something to take home, their groceries are also worth checking out.

Via Emilia

Take your taste buds on a culinary tour of Emilia-Romagna with flavour-packed northern Italian dishes. Their must-tries that will get you drooling are the homemade meatballs, Fritto Misto, Cotolette alla Petronia, and fresh-made tortellini. You can dine outdoors in a rustic Italian setting, surrounded by great vibes and excellent service. The best part: Via Emilia is pet-friendly, so you can bring your furry friends along.

Il Bolognese Trattoria Pizzeria

A favourite among Sathorn city dwellers, Il Bolognese Trattoria Pizzeria is full of Italian goodness. You’ll get to experience the original taste of Italian pizzas from the heart of Bologna in a warm and airy ambience outdoors. They’re very big on authenticity, and their tastes are definitely approved by Italian grandmothers. Our favourite is definitely the Iberico pork chop, which they flew all the way from Europe.

