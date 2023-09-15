Where to buy the best birthday cakes in Bangkok

Much like Christmas or New Year, your birthday only comes once a year and it carries an air of specialness that sort of makes – or pressures – you and your loved ones to make it a day to remember.
And when it comes to the birthday, you can’t deny the most important element of the day is the cake. Having the three-layer, butter cream-frosted cake studded with lit candles is almost like having a fairy godmother; the cake symbolises a sacred mark you wish to for all your dreams to come true.
That being said, having a birthday cake is crucial and what’s even more crucial is getting the right one that will cater to the palates of the birthday boys and girls most. Here, we’ve curated a list of bakeries and online shops that make custom birthday cakes to your order and liking in Bangkok. Scroll down to see which one would make it to your next birthday party.
Looking for a delicious birthday cake? Check out Potico.co.th as they are the ulitmate destination for any birthday celebration. Whether you’re into classic flavours like chocolate or desire something more fruity to even a plain basque cheesecake, Potico has it all. Their speciality in crafting soft and scrumptious cakes makes them truly one of the best in Bangkok. So, without a doubt, everyone will enjoy the memorable sweet treat.
Order via Potico.co.th
For smile-inducing cakes, Bake Me Feel should be your go-to. The online shop defines what it means to make the cake a true celebration. Most of their designs involve smiley faces drawn out of buttercream, rainbow sprinkles, and bright palettes for their frosting.
Order via Line: @bakemefeel
A minimalist in style doesn’t mean a minimalist in taste. Woolloomooloo Café & Bar is a part café, part cake shop, inspired by an air of ease that makes it an approachable and unpretentious space. The venue is known for their vintage cakes bursting with a splash of pastel hues. For a dramatic upgrade to your birthday, get the 2-tier cake and it will surely be a showstopper.
Order via Instagram
Apart from soft cookies and chocolate-explosive brownies, Four O’cake is also a mastermind in cake-making. Their Strawberry Cream Cake covered in a pink-hued frosting and a blanket of whipped cream then studded with jumbo-sized strawberries is basically like a cartoon cake coming out of a Winnie the Pooh party scene. The Cheddar Cheese Cream Cake here is also a must-try if you love a good savoury-sweet mashup.
Order via Line: @4o.cake
Butter me offers a wide selection of cake flavours, spanning vanilla fresh cream, strawberry shortcake, mixed fruit, double chocolate, and Oreo chocolate. Once your flavour is chosen, that’s when you can get wild with your imagination and design your own custom dessert. Here, you can take your candle-blowing game up a notch by getting instead the table chandelier for a melodramatic effect.
Order via Line: @987hrrxj
Those who think the round cake is just too “square,” Na.Wan.Sukh offers up a change of scene through their birthday cake served in a cake box. It’s easy to transport and you can have the design made custom according to your interest and preference – just like artwork on canvas. The round cake is also available so you have both options to choose from.
Order via Line: na.wan.sukh