Where to buy the best birthday cakes in Bangkok

Much like Christmas or New Year, your birthday only comes once a year and it carries an air of specialness that sort of makes – or pressures – you and your loved ones to make it a day to remember.

And when it comes to the birthday, you can’t deny the most important element of the day is the cake. Having the three-layer, butter cream-frosted cake studded with lit candles is almost like having a fairy godmother; the cake symbolises a sacred mark you wish to for all your dreams to come true.

That being said, having a birthday cake is crucial and what’s even more crucial is getting the right one that will cater to the palates of the birthday boys and girls most. Here, we’ve curated a list of bakeries and online shops that make custom birthday cakes to your order and liking in Bangkok. Scroll down to see which one would make it to your next birthday party.

[Featured image credit: Bake Me Feel; hero image credit: Unsplash/Deva Williamson]

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok on 27 July 2020.