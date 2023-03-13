The best new brunches to try in Bangkok this March

It’s hard not to love brunch in Bangkok. An excuse for day-drinking, a perfect opportunity to splurge and indulge in the city’s finest, and an invitation to a sweet siesta afterwards: really, it’s hard not to love brunch in Bangkok. Here are the best new brunches to try right now.

[Hero Image Credit: Uno Mas; Featured Image Credit: Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit]

The best new brunches to try this March

Rang Mahal welcomes a new chef and a new weekend brunch

Rang Mahal Rooftop Indian Restaurant welcomes Chef Amit Kumar as the restaurant’s new Executive Chef. Following stints at The Oberoi New Delhi and Aman Resorts Rajasthan, if the name sounds familiar, it is likely you recognise Chef Amit as the winner of the Iron Chef Thailand 2018. Now, he’s bringing his award-winning skills to Rang Mahal with a series of new Chef Specials. These include Murgh Mussalam (whole chicken stuffed with rice, eggs and spices), Meen Pollichathu (Kerala fish coated with southern masala wrapped in banana leaf), and Champaran Mutton, slow-cooked in a clay pot). You can try all these dishes and more at the newly-launched Saturday and Sunday brunch, priced at THB 1250++ per person.

Rang Mahal, 19 Sukhumvit Soi 19, Khlong Toei, Bangkok, +66 2 261 7050.

The Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit launches an Electronic Sunset Brunch

We bet you never thought about having brunch at sunset. Taking place at Octave Rooftop, the Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit is inviting guests to enjoy a Saturday brunch from 4pm to midnight every week. Located atop the 45th floor, take in the cityscape as you munch on brunch classics, as well as a selection of cocktails. Free-flow packages start at a friendly THB 900++ per person for 2 hours.

Octave Rooftop Lounge & Bar, 2 Soi Sukhumvit 57, Watthana, Bangkok, +66 2 797 0000.

YEH Public House serves a cutesy brunch that’s great for ‘gram

If you’re ever around Chatuchak and looking for somewhere to brunch, look no further than YEH Public House. Serving up classic cafe and brunch favourites, from Burrata Truffle Salad to Ricatoni Pulled Pork, and a variety of sweet desserts, head here to ‘Sip & Snap Chill Chill’ and take some very ‘grammable shots under the pink neon light sign.

YEH Public House, 105/1 Thetsaban Songkhro Road, Chatuchak, Bangkok, +66 99 949 8796.

The best new brunches to try this February

Uno Mas is still home to one of the city’s very best champagne brunches

Bangkok is home to many champagne brunches, but there is one that inarguably trumps almost all others. The renowned champagne brunch at Uno Mas is back, bringing a selection of Mediterranean favourites (and incredible seafood on ice) to its 54th floor venue atop Centara Grand at CentralWorld. The three-hour feast takes place from 11.30am to 2.30pm, during which diners can enjoy unlimited flutes of G.H. Mumm Cordon Rouge Champagne, and tuck into four varieties of oyster, Snow Crab, Maine lobster, Tiger Prawn, Jamon Iberico, lobster sashimi, A5 Kobe beef sashimi, three types of caviar, and so much more. Lavish in every sense of the word, the brunch takes place on every first Sunday of the month, so it’s best you mark your calendar right now.

The next Champagne Brunch at Uno Mas will take place on 12 March 2023. It is priced at THB 4555++.

Uno Mas at Centara Grand at CentralWorld, 999/99 Rama I Road, Pathum Wan, +66 2 100 6255.

Gigi Dining Hall and Gigi Cafe launch new lunch menus packed with Italian favourites

It’s always a good time at Gigi Dining Hall and at Gigi Cafe, its sweet new sister property. This month, both dining venues are adding a few new items to their lunch menu. These include Heart of Burrata with Cured Pork Loin, Tuna Carpaccio, Fennel and Tuna Linguine, Grilled Tuna Fillet, and Grilled Rib-eye, to name a few. Only at Gigi Dining Hall, diners can also order the Lamb Shoulder Rack — a delicacy not to be missed. As for dessert, satisfy your sweet tooth with the newly-launched ‘For My Darlin,’ consisting of a yogurt and white chocolate mousse, blackberry heart, hazelnut cream, baba cake, and berry glaze. Delish.

Gigi Dining Hall & Bar, 4 Sukhumvit 45 Alley, Khlong Toei, +66 2 662 4478. Gigi Cafe, 28 Soi Sukhumvit 19, Watthana, +66 61 995 6060.

Larder adds Japanese touches to their Polish brunch favourites

The fun never stops at Larder, as the home of artisanal bakery and delicatessen has launched yet another new menu. This time highlighting new brunch dishes, the very popular brunch spot has added a series of fun and quirky new items to its repertoire. These include poached egg with cured salmon and ikura (they’re calling it ‘Your EGGcellency,’ because of course), strawberry dumplings, and avocado with rye crackers and poached egg. Our top pick is definitely the CBST with beef tatakki and spinach, a flavourful Japanese-inspired combination that packs a real surprising punch. Generous portion sizes, ambitious flavours, and some really great coffee to suit. Pro tip? Pick up some charcuterie from the fridge up front before you head home, too.

Larder, 31/2 Soi Phrom Chai, Sukhumvit Road 39, Phrom Phong, +66 93 009 4494.

GranMonte Vineyard and Winery is hosting one epic brunch this month

You’re going to have to take a road trip for this one, but we have a feeling it is going to be one to remember. GranMonte Vineyard and Winery is hosting a sparkling Sunday brunch this Sunday 19 February, in collaboration with three renowned chefs. Chef David Thompson of the Michelin-starred Aksorn, Chef Som Jutamas Theantae of Som’s Table Hua Hin, and Chef Noon Nelson Chantrawn of the Michelin-starred Chim by Siam Wisdom Bangkok will be cooking up a storm together with The Gardener Khao Yai. Diners will get to enjoy wines in the vineyard, take part in harvesting grape activities and games, get a personalised wine bottle, and enjoy the brunch with unlimited sparkling.

The special Chefs’ Harvest Brunch will take place on Sunday 19 February at Vincotto by GranMonte restaurant at GranMonte Vineyard and Winery. Other Sunday Harvest Brunches will also take place on 26 February, 5 March, and 12 March 2023. It is priced at THB 2890++ per adult, and THB 1990++ for children under 20 years of age.

GranMonte Vineyard and Winery, 52 Moo 9, Payayen Pansuk-Kudkla Street, Pak Chong, Nakhon Ratchasima, +66 92 806 7755.