Siu mai, har gow, char siu bao—they’re what ultimate comfort foods are all about, especially when it’s an all-you-can-eat deal. Let’s see where to find the best dim sum buffets in Bangkok.

We don’t know about you, but dim sum may just be the best thing to come out of China since kung fu. Each protein is meticulously taken care of, wrapped, sliced, spiced, and cooked to perfection. From steaming to frying, one bite simply won’t do. And with so many variations of dim sum to choose from, you’ll be full even before you can try them all. Fun fact: there’s at least a thousand types of dim sum in the Guangdong region alone.

To make the most out of all this steamed goodness, a buffet deal is a great way to try different varieties of dim sum. Here are some of the best all-you-can-eat dim sum buffets in Bangkok.

[Hero image credit: Loong Foong at Swissôtel Bangkok Ratchada/Facebook; Featured image credit: Shangri-La Bangkok/Facebook]

Some of the best dim sum buffets in Bangkok

Sui Sian at Landmark Bangkok

Sui Sian isn’t here to reinvent the wheel, they’re showcasing how impeccable the wheel still is after 30 years in the business. To them, it’s all about Cantonese authenticity that you can taste in each bite, and they’re not holding back on the ingredients, either. Fresh shrimp, spices, sauces—they do it all while honouring their roots.

Shang Palace at Shangri-La Bangkok

The power buffet lunch at Shang Palace is quite a popular destination, and one that will launch you straight into food coma. 45 varieties of dim sum from steamed specialities to crispy pork are ready to be rolled out to your table as you’re taking a sip of their complimentary chrysanthemum tea.

Spice & Barley Riverside Bangkok

As well as your favourite dim sum, they also throw Peking duck into the mix—all for THB 999++. Now that’s a deal. Spring rolls, har gow, lava buns, all the good stuff, and more. When you’re here, be sure to save some room for dessert, as their fried red date pancakes, along with sesame balls in warm ginger syrup, are worth a visit on their own.

Loong Foong at Swissôtel Bangkok Ratchada

Great Cantonese flavours with premium ingredients—that’s what Loong Foong stands for. With three whole hours to gorge on an extensive selection of dim sum, crispy pork, and all the best goodies, it’ll feel like dining like an emperor. Not many dim sum establishments are in the Huai Khwang area, so this one is the one to check out there.

Dynasty at Centara Grand

Helmed by Chef Kongsun Sae-Liang, Dynasty at Centara Grand offers two hours of all-you-can-eat dim sum. Not in the mood for a big lunch? No worries, as their last booking is at 8pm. They have all your favourites from the cuisine, from siu mai to different baos, and more.

Liu at Conrad Bangkok

Chef Andy Fung from Hong Kong helms the kitchen at Liu, and he makes sure that the Cantonese flavours are up to standard as they’re delivered to your table. Freshly made dim sum, along with chef’s signature dishes, are all available all-you-can-eat style, packed with premium ingredients and cooked to perfection.

China Table at Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok

China Table offers authentic Cantonese flavours, and their menu is about quality as much as quantity. Over 27 kinds of dim sum, all made with premium ingredients and not skimping out on portions—you’ll find everything exuding warmth with price more than reasonable. Going in for a special occasion? Their private room holds up to 12 people.

The Mulberry Chinese Cuisine at The Berkeley Hotel Pratunam

Named after the fruit with a very high level of nutrition, The Mulberry brings the knowledge from classic Chinese cookbooks to life, while not afraid to experiment with taste and texture. Order some xiao long bao to start, pork spare ribs Szechuan to follow, then maybe a plate of steamed shrimp topped with salmon in Teriyaki sauce if you feel like tasting a culture clash.

