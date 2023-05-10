Where to find the best durian desserts in Bangkok this summer

Guess what comes into season around the same time as mangoes? Durian. These Bangkok cafes turn them into great durian desserts.

Love it or hate it, we can’t deny that the durian’s unique character makes it so versatile that it can be incorporated and converted into many savoury and sweet treats. Due to their rich, creamy flavour, durians are especially delicious when paired with cream, cream cheese, and coconut milk. Since this is the best season to dig into the golden fruit, don’t miss the chance to try some of the best durian desserts in Bangkok this 2023.

Where to find the best durian desserts in Bangkok this 2023

The iconic yellow cafe that’s been receiving lots of love lately is the Holiday Pastry, and its Summer Paradise menus include some rich durian desserts. The Durian Cheese Pie is the classic take on the luscious cream cheese pie with durian on top, while the Durian Sticky Rice Mochi Box is combines it with some chewy, sticky mochi and rice. Last but not least, the Durian Overload Shortcake sees layers of sponge cakes, cream, and ripe durian.

Lynx goes all in with its one and only durian dessert, the Durian Cheese Pie. It starts from the biscuit base, and continues with rich cream cheese, homemade durian puree, and finally huge chunks of fresh Durian Mhon Thong. The dessert is available in pieces, boxes, and pounds, but we’d suggest the box version available at storefront for those extra fat pieces of durian.

Coming all the way from Chantaburi where great durians are grown, Durianism is a small cafe dedicated to the king of fruits. The majority of the menu, from savoury to sweet, uses durian as the star ingredient. As for the desserts, the Durian Bingsu with durian-flavoured snow, ice cream, sticky rice, and fresh durian is super popular. The Durian Croissant, Durian Toast, and other durian smoothies and drinks are very enticing choices as well.

After indulging in Nara’s Thai dishes, end the meal with its limited-time Golden Durian with Sticky Rice. This age-old Thai dessert pairs ripe durian with coconut sticky rice soaked in fragrant coconut milk. Opt for an additional scoop of ice cream for that extra blast of cold.

Bakesjourney has become another bakery shop for durian lovers who can’t get enough of durian on its own, but also want to try other sweet variations. The shop offers fresh, pitted durians sold by the kilogram, and a simple but sumptuous durian stuffed with sticky rice from Chiang Rai, then drizzled with coconut milk. The beautiful Durian Sticky Rice Pie is a show-stopping dessert for special (and non-special) occasions.

Our favourite bakery in the CBD of Bangkok, Brooklyn Baker serves its Durian Cake for the more sophisticated palate. Containing layers of vanilla cake, whipped cream, and fresh durian, the cake is not overwhelming at all. Indeed, it offers soft, light textures with the just-right hint of fruit, which is heavenly for those who don’t favour an overly rich, decadent dessert.

While we still can’t get over Cheevit Cheeva’s special mango dessert menus, the latest release of three durian iced desserts keep us continually drooling. Durian Bingsu and Bualoy Durian Bingsu are the combination of Korean concept and Thai taste, with milky bingsu and the house’s special durian sauce. For those who prefer not to share, the Bualoy Durian Ice Cream consists of creamy glutinous rice balls with homemade durian ice cream.