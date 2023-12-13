The best festive hampers you can find in Bangkok this 2023

If you’re looking to up your gifting game from the same old fruit baskets or bird’s nests, consider these magical festive hampers that promise more joy and excitement for all receivers.

In Bangkok, holiday season is celebrated with joy and giving, as seen from the wide range of festive hampers available for you to pick for your close friends, family, and business partners. Here are some of the most impressive festive hampers that capture the spirit of the season in its delightful treats and bottles.

[Hero image credit: Mandarin Oriental Bangkok; featured image credit: Capella Bangkok]

The Best Festive Hampers in Bangkok to Gift Your Loved Ones

The festive hamper from Capella Bangkok plays with the location’s rich heritage of Charoenkrung road. Made resembling the traditional Thai sticky rice steamer huad, the hamper contains several of the hotel’s scrumptious treats as well as the locally sourced edibles. Pick your sustainable gift in medium or large size.

Prices start at THB4,500 net per box. Available until December 31, 2023.

Mandarin Oriental Bangkok offers its curation of stunning treats in two variations. While the Oriental Premium Hamper includes the season’s essentials like Stollen and Panettone, the Oriental Luxury Hamper adds more fun with staples like Crystal Sugar Cinnamon Stick, Organic Mulberry Honey, and Biscuit de Savoie. If you still feel like something is missing, ask for a bespoke hamper created just for you.

Prices start at THB4,990 net per box. Available at The Mandrin Oriental Shop at Siam Paragon, Gaysorn Village, The Emporium, Emsphere, and Mandarin Oriental Bangkok until January 15, 2024.

The Luxury Hamper Set by The St. Regis Bangkok stands out with its dark olive leather chest that opens up to stunning array of edibles. Cinnamon Star Cookies, Plum Cake, Champagne Truffles, and Italian Nougat are just some of the treats you’ll find here. For some more bubbles, the Exquisite Luxury Hamper includes a bottle of Follador Prosecco. The hotel’s signature Little JJ Teddy Bear is also here to pass on the joy.

Priced start at THB6,800 net per box. Available at The Lounge until January 31, 2024.

Delicious gourmet goods from Dusit Gourmet are packed in the holiday hamper, available both at Bangkok and Hua Hin venues. Three types of curated hampers are offered as the year’s gift, with goodies such as homemade cookies, chocolates, and fruit cake from the renowned Le Cordon Bleu Dusit Culinary School.

Prices start at THB1,290 per box. Available at Dusit Suites Hotel Ratchadamri, Baan Dusit Thani, Dusit Princess Srinakarin, and Dusit Thani Hua Hin until January 15, 2024.

It’s a holiday in a hamper with Four Seasons’ six joyful versions of festive hampers. Start basic with The Festive Duo Gift Box which caters to the sweet lovers with a selection of cookies, jams, honey, or chocolate. Alternatively, go all out with the Elegance & Temptations set with boxes of cookies and chocolates, and a bottle of Krug Grande Cuvee 170 Eme Edition Brut Champagne from France.

Prices range from THB1,350 to THB20,000 per box. Available at Festive Pop up Store at Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok.

The Gift of Gourmet hamper from the Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel is filled with premium delicacies curated by the culinary team. Let the flavour of fruit cake and gingerbread cookies warm you this season.

Prices start at THB5,900 net per box. Available at Berthold Delikatessen.

Inspired by the classic wooden baskets, the festive hampers are presented in brown leather boxes with a lid and leather straps. Freshly baked fruitcake, oatmeal and raisin cookies, almond long cookies, cheese breadsticks, and more from Bangkok Baking Company are offered in all three sizes of the hampers.

Available at Bangkok Baking Company (BBCO).

Crafted by Butter, the hotel’s bakery and coffee shop, the festive hampers are sure to offer the best of baked goods. Find some delicious cakes, gingerbread, chocolates, as well as jams and spreads to fill up your home. The starter, the Premium Box, has all the seasonal delicacies you’ll need, while the Premium and Luxury Set hampers offer more even beyond expectations.

Prices start at THB2,200 net per box. Available at Butter until January 3, 2024.

Two hamper options are available at the Thai eatery and cafe, the Siam Tea Room. The Siam Tea Room Hamper includes traditional and beloved fruitcake, Christmas stollen, dehydrated fruits, chocolate Santa, and candy canes, to name a few. Alternatively, add some more bubbles to your gift with the Queen’s Park Hamper that celebrates the season with a bottle of Penfolds Koonunga Hill Chardonnay.

Prices start at THB3,500 net per box. Available at the Siam Tea Room until January 15, 2024.

Joyful wellness stands at the core of this year’s celebration at 137 Pillars Bangkok. The concept of seven pillars of wellness – exercise, diet, mindfulness, expression, restoration, evolution, and social – is transferred into a basket of edibles and non-edibles. The four types of hampers offer something different; some of what to expect includes herbal inhalants, organic soap, pillow mist, eye mask, coffee, and chocolate.

Prices start at THB1,990 per box. Available at Bangkok Trading Post.

Contained in a beautiful leather and textile box, the festive goodies from Rosewood Bangkok range from the sumptuous Christmas Stollen to a savoury Nan Bei X.O. sauce. If you love the Rosewood Tea Special Blend served with the afternoon tea at Lakorn European Brasserie, you’ll find a box of it here as well. An additional bottle of Drappier Carte D’Or brut Champagne can also be added.

Prices start at THB5,800 net. Available at Lakorn European Brasserie until January 31, 2024.

The hampers at the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit are specially crafted by Thai villagers in Nakhon Pathom and Nakhon Si Thammarat, hence reflecting the time-honoured techniques and the artistry of each region. While aiming to empower and support the local people, the hotel also wishes to bring joy with treats like panettone, sweet grissini, non-alcohol sparkling wine, scented candles, and more in its options of hampers. The most intriguing one for us is the Holiday Bliss Hamper that includes luxurious bathroom amenities from Byredo.

Prices start at THB1,800 net per box. Available at Orchid Café.

The Sense of Festive Hamper brings western treats and Japanese sweets altogether. While the classic Stollen, macarons, and fruitcake are the musts for any hampers, jelly grape kyoho cubes and Japanese mixed nuts are unique to The Okura Prestige’s hampers. The wooden box is then wrapped with furoshiki Japanese fabric, representing the beauty and delicate craftsmanship of Japan.

Prices start at THB4,888 net. Available at La Pâtisserie until January 15, 2024.

Three delicious styles of hampers are made for different types of receivers. The Rolling Ribs Brew Bar & BBQ Hamper goes all out with beef brisket, cornbread, and signature sauces. Le Fête Gourmet Hamper, on the other hand, has everything from wine and tea, to chocolate bars. As for the most premium choice, Le Méridien Gourmet Hamper lets you choose between a Christmas ham or a coffee pork belly ham, along with pear and wine sauce and premium Arabica coffee.

Prices start at THB2,000 net.

The Atelier of Wishes hamper comes in a circular box that contains homemade pralines, signature butterfly cookies, local cacao tea, and hill tribe honey, to name but a few. Options for Laurent Perrier Champagne, Anantara’s Origin Gin, or red wine are recommended additions. Apart from the signature hamper, a designer leather hamper and a glided leather hamper are also offered with style.

Prices start at THB2,000 net per box. Available at Mocha & Muffins until January 15, 2024.

