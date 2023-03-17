Where to find some of the best halal food in Bangkok

No need to compromise when you visit Bangkok. Thailand has a lot of food options, including halal culinary experiences for our Muslim friends.

When people think of halal food in Bangkok, they may think that the options are very limiting. Sure, there’s a whole process behind it. You can’t just cut out pork from the menu and call it halal. These places in Bangkok have proven that halal doesn’t mean you have to compromise your choices. From Thai to Japanese, here are the best places where you can eat halal in Bangkok.

[Hero and featured image credit: Fat Lamb BKK/Facebook]

Where to find the best halal food in Bangkok

Fat Lamb Bkk

Fat Lamb offers diners Mediterranean delicacies with an American twist. An acclaimed ‘Lambassador,’ chef Yakup takes great care in delivering his dishes to each table, with prices reasonable and large portions to share.

Order the hummus to start, perhaps some baba ghanoush, then see if the kebabs pique your interest. Don’t forget to get the lamb shank—you’re ordering from the Lambassador after all.

You can find more information at Fat Lamb Bkk.

Jirakaan Restaurant

120+ dishes that are halal are being offered at Jirakaan right now. Taste the historic Thai cuisine straight out of old cookbooks, to which many of the recipes are almost lost to time. Does pineapple wrapped with beef sound interesting? Or perhaps some boiled egg with tamarind sauce—a palace recipe? That have all of those and more, equipped with a team of attentive staff to guide you through their selections.

You can find more information at Jirakaan Restaurant.

Busaba Halal

Seeing how diverse the variety of cuisines in Bangkok is, it’s not very surprising to see such a thing as halal roasted duck. Busaba is one of the few places that serves exactly that, along with great fried appetisers and organic coffee. It’s a great chance for Muslims to try the delicacy that is the roasted duck. Order it with rice or on top of egg noodles.

You can find more information at Busaba Halal.

Al-Hussain Restaurant

Al-Hussain makes one of the best shawarmsa in town. They’re an Indian-Bangladeshi establishment with a menu filled with delicacies with authentic flavours. The beef curry with potatoes, kebabs, hummus—what you order is exactly what you get. Be sure to grab the Arabic milk tea from the stand while you’re there.

You can find more information at Al-Hussain Restaurant.

AYA Japanese Halal Restaurant

Yes, you read that right: a Japanese halal restaurant. Head over to Aya for the freshest picks of the day, or a filling bowl of udon. All your Japanese favourites are available, and they all taste great. Be sure to leave some room for desserts—their sweet buns are the perfect end to any meal.

You can find more information at AYA Japanese Halal Restaurant.

Sintorn Steakhouse

Sintorn is a favourite among Muslim locals. It’s almost always packed with people and offers amazing steaks in their indoor section. Outdoors, they have a famous mookrata buffet which is all-you-can-eat for only THB 300. Vegetables, beef slices, sides—everything halal.

You can find more information at Sintorn Steakhouse.

Ninut Khanom Jeen

Ninut is a fairly new restaurant; still untouched by the masses. They serve up amazing halal renditions of your favourite foods. Khanom jeen with slices of local beef, chicken drumstick khao soi, beef larb, and more. Plus, they don’t hold back when it comes to ingredients nor spices, so it’ll be worth the trip going to Rama 9.

You can find more information at Ninut Khanom Jeen.