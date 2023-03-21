Some of the best Korean instant noodles you can get in Bangkok

Midnight cravings never felt so good. Korean instant noodles are the absolute bomb dot com, so knowing which brand to buy is key.
Ever felt hungry for Korean instant noodles when binging on an entire Korean drama series, especially when the show’s protagonist devours a piping hot bowl of ramyeon (or ramyun) in an eating scene? I’m sure we’ve all experienced this phenomenon before. Indeed, this convenient staple plays a crucial role in promoting Korean popular culture and soft power. This widespread food also offers a gastronomic insight into the Korean general public’s culinary tastes.
Most Korean instant noodles have a spicy profile due to the country’s love for chilli peppers. However, they are also available in non-spicy flavours like black bean sauce and beef bone-based soup.
The appeal of Korean ramyeon
Known as ‘ra-myeon‘ or ‘ra-myun‘ in Korean phonetics, Korean instant noodles have ties with Japanese instant ramen. But the origins of ramyeon and ramen come from China’s ‘la-mian‘, a term directly translated from hand-pulled noodles.
Korean instant noodles first emerged in South Korea in 1963 to alleviate poverty during the post-Korean war. Developed by Samyang Ramyun as an instant food, ramyeon gained recognition with the help of Jung Yun Jeon, a founder of Samyang Food Company that introduced the technology of making ramen from Japan to Korea. Since then, Korean ramyeon has become a mainstay on menus in casual eateries and a quick-fix meal in many Korean and even global households.
The quintessential Korean ramyeon has thicker strands and a chewier noodle texture than its counterparts. In addition, these noodles will come in a beef-based spicy red broth, coloured from chilli pepper powder. Korean palates typically favour spicy and salty, thus becoming the flavour best synonymous with Korean instant noodles.
With changing times and fickle tastebuds, Korean ramyeon seasonings have expanded to keep pace and tantalise diners. From jjajang (black bean sauce) and savoury cheese carbonara to sweet-spicy toppoki (Korean rice cake sauce), there’s bound to be a flavour that’ll satisfy cravings.
Here are some of the best Korean instant noodles/ramyeon you can buy in Bangkok
Mention Korean instant noodles and Nong Shim Shin Ramyun comes to mind. It is undeniably the most famous Korean ramen known globally. Dubbed the ‘number one’ ramen in Korea, Shin Ramyun directly translates to spicy ramen in Korean. While the original spicy and shrimp flavours are the representatives of Shin Ramyun, the Black version triumphs over them. Credit goes to the pairing of the in-house spicy Shin seasoning and seolleongtang (ox-bone) powder that result in a deep savoury broth.
(Image credit: Nongshim)
While Shin Ramyun is considered the Korean instant noodles representative globally, Samyang Ramen is the first ramen introduced in Korea. Released on September 15, 1963, this OG ramen remains beloved by instant noodle connoisseurs for its ham-flavoured soup base. Go for the spicy version to experience a fiery kick, although the original version (the OG) has a slight spice to it as well.
(Image credit: Samyang)
Another iconic Korean ramen is Ottogi’s Jin Ramyun. Recognised as the ‘three classic ramen’ alongside Shin Ramyun and Samyang Ramen due to their similar flavour profile from the spicy chilli powder used, Jin Ramyun’s beef bone stock base is sweeter compared to the other two. Fun fact: Jin of BTS recently fronted a brand ambassador campaign for Jin Ramyun before his military enlistment as both of them share the same name.
(Image credit: Ottogi)
A variant of Ottogi’s Jin Ramyun, the Jin Jjambbong Ramyun flavour is based on Jjambbong – a Korean-Chinese style spicy and smokey seafood-based broth with gochugaru (chilli powder). Its noodles are noticeably thicker, broader, and chewier for an enjoyable bite. The savouriness reflects the taste of the ocean and the hint of smokiness makes the broth irresistible.
(Image credit: Ottogi)
Launched in 2012, the ultra-spicy Samyang Hot Chicken Buldak Ramyun initially wasn’t well received due to its fiery taste but went viral afterwards on social media, especially YouTube for the Buldak bokkeum myeon challenge (Fiery chicken stir-fried noodle challenge).
As a dry noodle, the flavour comes from the sauce packet which contains intense heat from the chilli oil. The Buldak Light Ramyun variant is a light and milder version of the original with lesser oil and chewier non-fried noodles. Those who can’t handle the blazing spice but want to experience the charm of Buldak Ramyun can opt to have this instead.
(Image credit: Samyang)
Also under the Samyang Hot Chicken Buldak Ramyun pillar is the cream carbonara version of the Hot Chicken Instant Ramen. The creamy and cheesy taste of the carbonara balances the fiery savoury notes of the chilli oil. When combined, the sauce becomes a thick syrupy delight that clings onto the firm noodles well.
(Image credit: Samyang)