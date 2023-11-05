The best Korean restaurants in Bangkok (outside of Korea Town)

Korean food cravings are definitely real, and they happen more often than we might expect. Here are the Korean restaurants to visit next time those cravings hit.

We have known about the goodness of Korean food since we were kids. There were many times when we wanted to reach into our TV screens and try whatever was cooking in the royal kitchens of Dae Jang Geum. The sensation is the same every time we watch characters hit Korean restaurants after work even in modern-day K-dramas.

Bangkok has all that you need when it comes to food, and that includes satisfying those Korean food cravings. Of course, the place to be at is Korean Town in Asoke, but for this roundup we’re expanding the horizons a bit more, to feature those places outside of the obvious that don’t want you to overlook. Here’s all the Korean restaurants in Bangkok you need to check out.

[Hero and featured image credit: Marcin Skalij/Unsplash]

Korean restaurants in Bangkok you cannot miss at all costs

Juksunchae

Juksunchae is Bangkok’s first-ever Korean fine dining establishment, and they showcase the classic flavours of the peninsula, reinterpreted into innovative creations. As you enter the intimate, open-kitchen restaurant, the amazing team led by Executive Chef Henry Lee, along with Korean liquors to pair with the dishes, will make you feel like you’ll live on for a thousand years.

You can find more information at Juksunchae.

Kim Jeong Grill

Grill like a Supreme Leader, dine at Kim Jeong Grill. This local favourite offers classic Korean dishes you know and love, as well as fusion interpretations that will make your taste buds dance with glee. Sure, Korean barbecue is amazing, but a bowl of bone marrow bibimbap surely won’t hurt.

You can find more information at Kim Jeong Grill.

Kiani

When thinking of Korean dishes, Kiani is the first to spring to mind for many. After all, they offer amazing, perfectly-cooked authentic recipes, and nothing less. Sometimes you’re craving jajangmyeon, so you go to Kiani. Maybe you’re thinking of kimchi, so you go to Kiani. Their barbecue menu with cheese is also perfect for a team dinner.

You can find more information at Kiani.

ODB

Short for “Odeng Bar,” ODB presents a contemporary fusion twist to already-beloved Korean flavours. Share a couple of odeng skewers with friends while waiting for some soju and wine to arrive, order some kimbap for the table, indulge in a plate of kimchi pasta—there’s nothing more relaxing to do after work than to share some culinary happiness with some company.

You can find more information at ODB.

Super Seoul Cafe

Korean food with live jazz is not a combo we anticipated, but we’re all for it. Super Seoul Cafe brings the soulful vibes to Sathorn, with rooftop Korean barbecue, great Korean classics, and live jazz performances on the regular. Some ramyeon and soju is also perfect for an afterwork get-together, as their happy hours are from 5-8pm.

You can find more information at Super Seoul Cafe.

Bornga Thailand

Sure, their pork belly is top notch, but their Korean dishes taste as amazing as they are authentic. Bornga serves huge bowls of ramyeon to share, and great-tasting japchae to pair with the beef. It’s one of the Korean places that even local Koreans approve of, and their dishes will not disappoint. Be sure to order the steamed eggs with cheese, as they’re extremely giving.

You can find more information at Bornga Thailand.

Chicken Club Thailand

We all know the unmatched pleasures that a good plate of Korean fried chicken can give us. When people set their destination for Chicken Club Thailand, they go for the chicken, and stay for the other heartwarming Korean classics. Highlights you shouldn’t miss include jajangmyeon with fried egg, steamed eggs with cheese, and a huge bowl of odeng to share.

You can find more information at Chicken Club Thailand.