Where to find the best mango desserts in Bangkok this summer

What do we do when the weather is unbearably hot? We drown ourselves with cooling, delicious mango desserts. Here’s where to find some of the best mango desserts in Bangkok.

The one good thing for summer in Thailand is that it ripens several wonderful tropical fruits, and one of those is mango. The best mangoes are available during this time of the year and some dessert cafes sure know how to make the fruit even more delectable. Here are some of the most stunning mango desserts we’ve spotted, both on seasonal and evergreen menus.

7 places that serve the best mango desserts in Bangkok this summer 2023

This Thai dessert cafe combats the heat with its version of Mango Sticky Rice Bingsu. This shaved ice dessert is drizzled with tart mango sauce and served with sticky rice and fresh mangoes on the side. The combination that we all need.

Cheevit Cheeva has 7 branches in Bangkok.

Brix Dessert Bar’s signature menu, the Miracle Pancake, sees a refreshing variation this season with the Mango & Passion Fruit Miracle Pancake. The fluffy souffle pancake is topped with sweet and sour mangoes, passion fruit, and mango sauce. The creaminess is felt through a dollop of cream and vanilla ice cream. Refreshing and rich in one dish.

Brix Dessert Bar has 3 branches in Bangkok: Siam Paragon, ICONSIAM, and Central Ladprao.

Looking for a show-stopping cake for your feast? The Rolling Pinn always has some new colourful creations to show off, and they’re doing it again this mango season. If you’re in for a lot of cream cheese, you’re going to love the Mango Passion Fruit Cheese Pie that combines fresh mangoes with passion fruit custard for that hint of tanginess. Otherwise, the Mango Pudding Shortcake is a lighter version with soft sponge layers, mango-passion fruit jam, and diced fresh mangoes.

The Rolling Pinn is located in Soi Sukhumvit 39.

As Make Me Mango specialises in mango desserts, mango lovers are guaranteed to love almost everything on the menu. However, since now is the best time to indulge in the most delicious mangoes from Pak Chong, don’t hesitate to try the Mango Bingsu, Mango Island Tart, and even the classic Mango Sticky Rice that transports the softest Thai rice all the way from Chiang Rai.

Make Me Mango has 3 branches in Bangkok: Maharat Road, King Power Rangnam, and Central World.

For a more glam dessert gift, Karrat’s very original Golden Mango Sticky Rice Mousse is an extravagant sweet wrapped in a beautiful box. The giant mango is made of golden mango mousses, light coconut cream, passionfruit, and mango compote. It sits on the bed of green sticky rice laid over a crispy coconut crumble. It certainly is not the conventional way to enjoy a mango sticky rice, but it is likely the most chic.

Karrat is available for delivery only.

Serving mango delicacies in Bangkok and the Phi Phi Islands, The Mango Garden offers a delicious range of mango desserts in Thai style. The Signature Mango Glacier consists of a mountain of shaved blue coconut milk ice, homemade coconut milk ice cream, grass jelly, salim, water chestnut balls, and fresh mangoes. Plant-based items like the Coconut Mango Pudding are also worth a try, or opt for the Thai Tea Black Mango for a bite of all things sweet, creamy, tart, and jello-like.

The Mango Garden has 2 branches: Tha Maharaj and Phi Phi Islands.

This famed dessert cafe can be trusted with most of anything they make, and the Mango Sticky Rice Kakigori is no exception. Packed with sticky rice inside, the shaved yellow ice bowl is then drizzled with mango sauce and cream, and don’t forget the big chunks of fresh mangoes sitting inside this tiny bowl.