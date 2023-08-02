Best mooncakes in Bangkok to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit

The Year of the Rabbit is here, so our girl Chang’e is coming in hot with blessings for the Mid-Autumn Festival. Let’s see where to buy the best mooncakes in Bangkok to celebrate.

Every year, the Chinese Lunar Festival comes around and symbolises the season of unity, harmony, and togetherness. Highly associated with the ancient Asian folktale of the moon, as part of the celebration, mooncakes are gifted and consumed among families and friends. If you’re looking for an exquisite present for your friends, family, or business associates, these Chinese pastries wrapped in meticulously designed boxes are a perfect choice.

[Hero and featured image credit: W Bangkok]

The Best Mooncakes to Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival 2023

Arranged in a double-decked cosmetic box with a mirror, each of the four mooncake flavours of The St. Regis Bangkok has been finely crafted from the best ingredients around Thailand. Prepare to indulge in red bean with egg yolk, mixed nuts, the best-selling durian with egg yolk, and finally the flavour of 2023, Thai tea with macadamia. The new filling is a combination of aromatic Thai orange tea with the crunch of nuts.

Price: starts at THB198 net. Order before August 15 for a special price of THB1,588 net per box from THB1,888 net.

Availability: until September 30, 2023

The Anantara Siam Bangkok presents two beautiful packages, Ruby Celestial and Emerald Celestial, for its mooncakes. While the two designs symbolise abundance and luck, the four mooncakes inside are super satisfying. Five flavours are available, including durian egg yolk, jujube egg yolk, cranberry and macadamia nuts, lotus seed egg yolk, and custard.

Price: starts at THB1,188. Order before August 8 for a special 15% discount on both box types.

Availability: August 1 – September 29, 2023.

The time-honoured mooncake recipes of the Shangri-La Bangkok are back. With the golden brown exterior, these mooncakes come with a range of fillings: mixed fruits & nuts, durian, lotus seed with egg yolk, almond & black sesame, cream custard mini, and snow skin cream custard & bird’s nest mini. Featuring hummingbirds and peony flowers, the box design will delight your receivers on any occasion.

Price: starts at THB488 net. Shangri-La Circle members will receive a 10% discount when order between August 15 – September 15, 2023.

Availability: August 15 – September 30, 2023.

Royal Osha, under the lead of Chef Vichit Mukara, offers two premium styles of mooncakes this year. On the traditional side, the Classic Mooncake series includes fillings like custard, lotus seeds, durian salted egg, and red bean orange zest. While on the Premium Mooncake side, the chocolate truffle filling wrapped with snow lotus-charcoal flour with pure gold will surprise your tastebuds with its delectable and chewy flavour and texture.

Price: starts at THB1,299

The Chinese-style green cabinet of Capella Bangkok’s mooncakes aim to bring back the childhood memories and highlight the importance of familial love in this get-together season. The mooncakes are available in three flavours: Chanthaburi durian with salted Chaiya yolk, macadamia with Thai tea, and bamboo charcoal with coconut and chocolate. It’s a super luxurious gift as well as a good deed to the planet, since the packaging is made of 100% recycled paper.

Price: starts at THB2,339 net. Order before August 20 for a special 10% discount.

Availability: September 1-30, 2023.

In this natural wooden gift box, six sweet and savoury mooncakes are presented. The Park Hyatt Bangkok offers the traditional mooncake flavours of chestnut and macadamia, durian Monthong with salted yolk, Eight Prodigies, five whole grain nuts with salted yolk, Chinese jujube with salted yolk, and lotus seed with salted yolk. Each one is stamped with a beautiful lotus flower to symbolise purity and spiritual enlightenment.

Price: starts at THB2,888 net. Early bird price is at THB2,455 net.

Availability: August 18, 2023 onwards

The cosy hotel on Surawongse embraces a Moon Rabbit concept with four mooncake flavours wrapped in beautiful red. The Lunar Luxury Box is comprised of four mooncakes including lotus with egg yolk, jujube with egg yolk, mixed nuts with pork bak kwa and egg yolk, and Chantaburi durian with egg yolk.

Price: starts at THB188. Order before August 15 for a 15% discount.

Availability: until September 29, 2023.

The chicest hotel in town can’t do a mooncake celebration without something a bit extra, of course. This year, Jeep Kongdechakul, a local Thai artist, was invited to paint her interpretation of the Chinese folktale Moon Rabbit and Chang’e onto the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok’s colourful packaging and the reusable origami-like bag that comes with it. As for the mooncakes, delight in four varieties including lotus seed with egg yolk, durian with egg yolk, creamy custard, and sweet and sour cranberry.

Price: starts at THB2,488 net. Order before August 14 for a special price at THB2,088 net.

Availability: August 14, 2023 onwards

Man Ho Chinese Restaurant, the JW Marriott Bangkok’s premium Chinese restaurant, is leading diners to the creation of this year’s exquisite mooncakes, packaged in a stunning Blue Willow China pattern box. Inside the box are four delectable flavours, durian, mixed nuts, lotus seed, and date palm macadamia, all of which come with a single egg yolk.

Price: starts at THB1,288 net. Order before August 1 for a 15% discount.

Availability: August 19 – September 29, 2023

Known for its one and only flavour of custard mooncake, The Peninsula Bangkok’s baked goods are made under a collaboration with artist Faan Peeti this year. While the usual red packaging is available throughout, this limited-edition ‘Gift from the River’ packaging from Faan Peeti is available for only 150 boxes only. The profits of this particular box will also be donated to charity. As always, The Peninsula Bangkok’s custard mooncakes come in both conventional and heart shape.

Price: starts at THB298 net. Limited-edition Faan Peeti is priced at THB5,888 net.

Availability: August 3 – September 29, 2023

One of our favourite Chinese food venues, Pagoda Chinese Restaurant offers a variety of mooncakes this year. The traditional collection sees the comforting flavours of Chantaburi durian and white lotus seeds with egg yolk, white lotus & melon seeds with egg yolk, and macadamia nuts and white lotus seeds. If you’re up to something new, try the signature collection with caramel espresso, malted chocolate rocher, and pork bak-kwa and assorted nuts. For the ultimate prosperous gift, opt for the circular wooden Lunar Box that comes with sets of a wooden knife and fork, and Pu’Erh Gold Tea.

Price: starts at THB1,288. Order before July 31 to receive up to 20% discount.

Availability: August 5 – September 29, 2023

The adorable combination of black and yellow mooncakes is the result of a blend between Chinese and Japanese heritage at The Okura Prestige Bangkok. The Sense of Japan Mooncake takes the Japanese Tsukimi tradition (moon viewing) and interprets it into seven flavours: golden custard, purple sweet potato and yolk, Chanthaburi Monthong durian and yolk, Kyoho grape and yolk, Japanese musk melon and yolk, Bamboo Charcoal and Buddha’s Hand Citron and yolk, and finally, coffee and macadamia.

Price: starts at THB1,888 net. Order before July 31 for a special price at THB1,488 net.

Availability: until September 30, 2023

A distinct take on mooncake season, the Rosewood Bangkok’s mooncake theme of The Witty Moon plays with the Chinese tradition of writing riddles on lanterns during the Mid-autumn Festival. This version fully embraces the traditional spirit of togetherness and heart-warming flavours. Two delicious fillings are offered, including lotus seed paste with salted egg yolk, and durian paste with salted egg yolk.

Price: starts at THB1,888. Order before August 10 for a special price of THB1,588.

Availability: August 1 – September 30, 2023

Chef Andy Fung of Liu restaurant at the Conrad Bangkok has curated a fantastic collection of flavours including durian, custard, multigrain, and mocha for the mooncake season this year. These beautiful creations are contained in a leather and velvet box, unique to the Liu Edition.

Price: starts at THB188 net. Order before July 31 for a 15% discount.

Availability: August 28, 2023 onwards

Wrapped in an auspicious jade box, the Celestial Delights’ mooncakes from Dusit Hotels and Resorts come in six indulgent flavours. Those who prefer the traditional flavours will love mixed nuts, jujube, and lotus seed, whereas those with a sweet tooth will be satisfied with durian, custard, and vanilla pistachio fillings.

Price: starts at THB220

Availability: until September 29, 2023

The newly renovated hotel located in the centre of the city, the InterContinental Bangkok blends the original Chinese tradition with Thainess in these stunning Phuang Malai mooncakes. The package is designed to replicate Thai garlands adorned with floral tassels made from clay. On the inside, the culinary team at the Summer Palace Chinese restaurant has crafted some delectable fillings such as durian custard, coffee custard, nutty red bean with egg yolk, and sweet lotus seed with egg yolk.

Price: starts atTHB 220

Availability: until September 29, 2023

The adorable rabbit box at the Banyan Tree Bangkok comes with some delicious treats inside, including the all-time best sellers of durian, assorted nuts, lotus seeds, jujube & walnuts, and custard. The most exciting flavour for us is this year’s newest addition, the chocolate peanut butter. Grab your box of goodies at Bai Yun and Romsai restaurant.

Price: starts at THB248

Availability: August 8 – September 29, 2023

The colourful mooncake box of Chocolab at the SO/ Bangkok makes a perfect gift for those who want to celebrate the Mid-Autumn festival with a group of friends. Available in four flavours of assorted nuts, lotus seed with salted egg yolk, durian with salted egg yolk, and signature chocolate, the mooncakes here are not to be missed.

Price: starts at THB1,288 net. Order before August 31 for a special price at THB1,088 net.

Availability: August 8, 2023 onwards

The large Cantonese restaurant inside the Carlton Hotel Bangkok, Wah Lok presents a purple Regal Delight Chest box that reflects its commitment to sustainability and sumptuous flavours. While the package is crafted from sustainable materials, the baked mooncakes are available in durian, white lotus, mini baked custard mooncake, and walnut moontart variations.

Price: starts at THB268 net. Order before September 15 for a 10% discount.

Availability: August 28 – September 29, 2023

When it comes to gifts, the W Bangkok knows what’s up. This year’s mooncake box is named “The Curious Rabbit,” and it’s packed with flavours that are quite out of the ordinary when it comes to mooncakes, but definitely will pique your interest. Last year’s Banoffee flavour is coming back, along with interesting flavours such as rum raisin, salted caramel, red velvet, and more. We understand mooncakes are not everyone’s cup of tea, but these might be closer if you prefer non-conventional flavours.

Price: starts at THB 1,599 per four-piece box

Availability: August 1, 2023 onwards.

Kyo Roll En’s newest mooncake collection is titled “All-Stars” due to the star-studded chefs they’re collaborating with. Please welcome to the stage: Chef Ton of Le Du, Chef Pam of Potong, and Chefs Mathias and Thomas of Sühring. Kyo Roll En’s Satsuma Imo, Sühring’s Black Forest, Le Du’s Thai Tea, Potong’s Homemade Fish Floss are all available neatly packed in one box with stellar flavours to suit.

Price: THB 1,888 per four-piece box

Availability: August 20 – September 30, 2023

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Thailand.