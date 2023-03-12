The best new restaurants in Bangkok right now

Bangkok loves to eat, and the city only keeps on growing with new restaurant openings, seasonal menus, and special limited-time pop-ups. Here’s your guide to all the best culinary happenings about town, every month of the year.

The best new restaurants in Bangkok this March 2023

Whilst last month saw a lot of new Japanese restaurant openings, March is looking a little more Mediterranean. We see the revival of one of the city’s most beloved hotel restaurants, as well as the reawakening of one of the city’s most famous alleyways.

The end of the month will also bring the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony in Singapore, with many a Bangkok restaurant sure to make a grand appearance in the top ranks.

Whether you follow these lists religiously or not, read on for our own list this March, featuring everything that’s new and noteworthy on the dining scene in Bangkok this month.

Gaston opens as a rustic-chic Parisian bistro at the Grand Hyatt Erawan

Remember the beloved Spasso at the Grand Hyatt Erawan? Now get ready to re-love it as Gaston, a rustic-chic French bistro which has taken Spasso’s place. Serving up a selection of timeless French classics, the new concept here aims to bring Paris bistro charms to the heart of Chidlom. Under the watchful eye of French chef David Senia, diners can expect familiar favourites like French entrecote, lamb chops, and seabass filets. There is also a selection of freshly shucked French oysters, as well as more regional classics like pork terrine, oeufs mimosa with black truffle, duck foie gras, stuffed calamari with piperade sauce, and so much more. Don’t know where to begin? Go for the chef’s plat du jour, take in the charming French ballads, and dine as you dream of Paris.

Gaston, Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok, 494 Rajdamri Road, Bangkok, +66 2 254 1234.

Coastiera opens as seductive Italian underground dining experience

There is something incredibly seductive about Coastiera. It is located in the basement of the artsy 140 Wireless Building, in what feels like a secret vault of style and sophistication. The kitchen is helmed by Andrea Ortu, who brings fine Italian dining to the table with an emphasis on Southern Italian flavours and Italian coastal food. Out in the dining room, meanwhile, jazz musicians and even live DJs take to the stage to fill the room with an addictive and mysterious energy. Amongst dim lighting and marble fixtures, it feels like something out of a modern-day millennial mafia movie. Drama! Party! Extravagance! A movie where you can’t wait to see where the night will take you.

Coastiera, Level B, 140 Wireless Building, Wireless Road, Bangkok, +66 8 3884 6445.

Bisou brings a new kiss of life to Soi Langsuan

If Bisou’s location feels like you’re having deja vu, it’s likely because you’ve visited before when it was Gaggan Anand’s Wet. Opening in the same space as a gastro wine bar with “rule-breaking French cuisine,” Bisou is the brainchild of the French chef Antoine Darquin and sommelier Theo Lavergne. Bursting with modern European attitude, the two are serving up “borderless” French dishes with creative twists, such as Akami tuna tartare, BFC (Bisou Fried Chicken), roasted pigeon, and Hanger steak with bone marrow. Whether you pair these with the fine wine selection or enjoy one of the creative cocktails, it’s certainly a French bistro unlike any you’ve experienced in the city. The catchphrase reads: “K.I.S.S. — Keep It Simple, Sexy!”

Bisou, 68 Lumpini Sub-district, 9 Soi Langsuan, Lumpini, Bangkok, +66 960 255 858.

Siam Yacht Club adds a fun twist to surf and turf on the river

Siam Yacht Club is making a splash on the river this season, as it has officially opened at the Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel as a super chill spot to enjoy seafood favourites and live music. The riverside venue features an open kitchen and live grill station, and aims to bring together modern European cooking methods with traditional Asian influences. Highlights include smoked oysters, capellini with Maine lobster and pancetta, and a very impressive seafood tower. Signature cocktails are also available, and a DJ plays on deck from sundown to late into the night. A charming and relaxed yacht club ambience in a really nicely revamped location on the river.

Siam Yacht Club, 2 Charoen Krung Road Soi 30, Bang Rak, +66 2 266 0123.

Fireplace Grill & Bar ignites the re-opening of the InterContinental Bangkok

The InterContinental Bangkok is almost finished with its renovations, and to celebrate, Fireplace Grill & Bar is the first venue to re-open. The European grill house has been around since 1966, sevring up premium grades of steak from around the world, as well as a fine selection of seafood. Signature dishes include Escargots a la Bourguignonne, Roast Prime Rib of Beef and Yorkshire Pudding, Roast Rack of Lamb, and Dover Sole Meuniere.

Fireplace Grill and Bar, 973 Phloen Chit Road, Lumpini, Bangkok +66 2656 0444.

The best new menus in Bangkok this March 2023 (and other culinary happenings)

Stage welcomes a new head chef, and a new menu to celebrate

Chef Patron Jay Sainisa Sangsingkeaw welcomes a new Head Chef at French casual fine dining restaurant Stage. After years of experience at a two Michelin-starred restaurant, Chef Arm Nonthabood Jansawang, joins Chef Jay Sainisa to present menu ‘Stage 10.0.’ Highlights on the new menu include Caviar Box Version 2, White Asparagus, Wild-caught Tiger Prawn, Ragu de Canard, Stanbroke Wagyu Tenderloin, and a delicate millefeuille. Of course, those who are in the know, will not and cannot miss the Signature Dessert Trolley, too. The menu is offered as a 6-course tasting menu at THB 2900++ or as the STAGE Experience at THB 4900++ for 10 courses. Wine pairing is also available and recommended.

Restaurant Stage, 359/2-3 Ekkamai Road, Watthana, Bangkok, +66 2 002 5253.

La Bottega’s Chef Marco Avesani presents a new menu

We know you don’t need an excuse to head back to Sukhumvit 49’s beloved La Bottega di Luca, but just in case, Chef Marco Avesani is ready to lure you in with a new menu. Available for lunch and dinner, new additions include Akami Tuna Tartare with fresh tomato, celery, capers, and Crusco pepper sauce, Argentinian Prawns Carpaccio with lemon vinaigrette, chive, and caramelised onion, or Grilled Baby Squid with zucchini, tomato confit, and bang cauda dipping sauce. As for the mains, expect to feast on the Baked Cannelloni ‘In Bianco,’ tortelli filled with creamed cod, baked Hokkaido sea scallops, and a refined codfish served with roasted Jerusalem artichokes. Always a memorable experience, you can find all these new dishes and more in the beautiful new 1950s vintage Italian poster-inspired menu.

La Bottega di Luca, 2/F Terrace 49 Building, Soi Sukhumvit 49, Watthana, Bangkok, +66 97 114 7342.

Villa Frantzén is welcoming ‘4 Shades of Tradition’ with an afternoon of German fine wines

Following a visit from winemaker Ernst Loosen last December, Villa Frantzén is inviting discerning diners and wine lovers back into its gorgeous Yen Akart villa for the ‘4 Shades of Tradition’ event on 1 April. Over the course of a leisurely lunch, four key German wine producers will curate an exquisite wine pairing experience, and provide wine enthusiasts a beautiful opportunity to chat all things winemaking. The “rebels of German winemaking” you will get to meet include Ernst “Erni” Loosen, Hanspeter and Edel Ziereisen, and Robert Weil, who will each present a comparative pairing of two glasses. At the start and finish of the event, Ernie Loosen will also present two very unique wines. We can’t unveil too much just yet, but if you know, you know.

‘4 Shades of Tradition’ is priced at THB 6500++ for 4 courses, 3 supplement servings, and 7 glasses of wine.

Villa Frantzén, 7 Soi Yen Akart 3, Chong Nonsi, Yan Nawa, Bangkok, +66 87 344 8222.

Neon Pigeon is flying in to Tony’s

For one night only, fans of Singapore’s Neon Pigeon can enjoy a special culinary experience at Tony’s on Sukhumvit Soi 11. Executive Chef Sean Mell will be joining hands with Chef Anthony Burd to create a unique menu for diners to enjoy. They’ll be joined by musician Camilo Diaz to set the perfect soundtrack for your night.

Tony’s, 24/477 Soi Sukhumvit 11, Wattana, Bangkok, +66 92 329 6629.

The best new restaurants in Bangkok this February

If you’re not one of the lucky many who travelled to Japan ever since they re-opened the country to tourists, do not fear. A month full of new Japanese restaurant openings is here.

From snazzy omakase to casual izakaya bites, it seems Bangkok is alive with the sound of Japanese music. Our list of new restaurant openings features several Japanese dining outlets, all with a different take on this very popular cuisine. Beyond Japan, there are a few seasonal menus and openings to note too, as the city recovers from its New Year and Chinese New Year hangover, and gears up for an exciting culinary calendar again. Read on for the new restaurant openings and new menus to book now.

P.S. If you’re looking for something more V-Day-specific, don’t forget to check out our Valentine’s Day dining guide and get a reservation before the tourists invade.

Yankii Robatayaki and Bar brings the fire to Sukhumvit 24

Soho Hospitality strikes again. This time inviting diners to really feel the heat, Yankii Robatayaki and Bar has opened as a Japanese yakitori, kushiyaki, and robata grill, bringing to Sukhumvit 24 all the excitement of fireside cooking, with a fun twist. With 30 counter seats, diners can tuck into Peruvian Anticucho and Chimichurri sauce, pork neck marinated in Korean Gojuchang sauce, or Salmon cooked robata style and marinated with Chipotle sauce. Amidst the 1950s-style Dagashi shop interior (the gum ball machines are a must-‘gram), New York hip hop plays in the background, as you’re served by a team decked out in Japanese 1980s-style biker jackets. Surely a place where the party doesn’t stop just because dinner is served, definitely also ring the bell to buy all the guests at the counter a round of shots on you. A surefire way to keep the excitement going.

Yankii Robatayaki Grill and Bar, G Floor, Skyview Hotel, 12 Sukhumvit 24 Alley, Khlong Toei, Bangkok, +66 2 821 6808.

Omakase Ki Shin finds a new home at The St. Regis

Sushi Chef Satoshi Tsuru has moved from Thonglor to Rajadamri, settling on the 12th floor of The St. Regis to serve up a spectacular omakase menu. Whilst dishes vary and every experience is unique, highlights from our menu include a vast selection of fresh nigiri, Botan ebi with uni, Subiyaki Hitachi wagyu A5, and a beautiful yuzu and matcha dessert platter. Over the 16-course ‘Sumire’ menu, diners can also pick from an impressive sake selection, and enjoy a relaxed dinner ambience against eco-friendly ‘pineapple leather’ seating, and soothing Japanese wood interiors for an evening to remember.

Sushi Ki Shin, 12 Floor, The St. Regis Bangkok, 159 Ratchadamri Road, Pathum Wan, +66 63 070 0069.

Fatboy Izakaya takes on Ekkamai with light bites and Japanese cocktails

Those who know and love Silom’s Fatboy Sushi will be happy to see the opening of Fatboy Izakaya in Ekkamai. Much like its beloved counterpart, Fatboy Izakaya serves as a cheeky modern Japanese eatery, this time spotlighting the beloved Japanese drinking culture and accompanying small bites. Designed as sharing plates by Chef Arnie Marcella (whom you may know from Bunker and Carbar), dishes here range from crispy shisamo and salmon yukke maki over to a twist on the classic Japanese sando. Whilst a Japanese highball is the obvious choice, don’t shy away from the creative cocktails either, including the nori gin and sake umeshu ‘Sumo’s Kiss,’ or the wasabi Tequila, Mezcal, and Cointreau ‘Let That Man-Go.’

Fatboy Izakaya, Ekkamai Soi 2, Bangkok, +66 65 664 1539.

Chenin opens as a place to enjoy unconventional classics and collect cool points

Remember how wild everyone went for Asok Pi Shop when it opened a few years ago? And then remember how everyone went all sad when they announced they were closing? The team is back in a new location now and with a brand new name and concept. Boasting the same cool crowd and similarly satisfying dishes, Chenin has opened in Sukhumvit 31 as “not a wine bar” despite the name, and as a place to enjoy “unconventional classic cooking.” The menu boasts comfort dishes with a chic twist, be it Hasselback potato with creme fraiche and caviar, burrata with salsa verde on sourdough, or even a mayong chid and tarragon parfait sandwich. Familiar dishes and ingredients, but with added cool points. The neon red light quote “she’s mad, but she’s magic. There’s no lie in her fire” and the funky wine glasses definitely score high, too.

Chenin, 2nd Floor, 29/4 Sukhumvit 31, Watthana, +66 61 140 0444.

The Crystal Grill House opens as the most glamorous grill house on the river

Opening at Asiatique The Riverfront, steak and seafood lovers need to make their way to the river this month for a fabulous feast at The Crystal Grill House. As its name suggests, the restaurant is really upping the stakes (the steaks?) of a traditional grill house, with a focus on fine cuts of meat prepared on the charcoal-wood-fired Josper Grill and fresh seafood cooked-to-order. The timeless grill house classics can be enjoyed in five elegant private dining pavilions, paired with signature cocktails and fine wines, all against the backdrop of Bangkok’s “river of kings.”

The Crystal Grill House, Asiatique The Riverfront, 2194 Charoen Krung Road, +66 2 059 5999.

The best new menus in Bangkok this February

Kinu by Takagi brings the flavours of Fukuoka to Bangkok

Few know that Bangkok and Fukuoka have been friendship cities for 15 years now. To commemorate this special relationship, Chef Norihisa Maeda and the team at Kinu by Takagi present an exceptional new kaiseki-style dining experience, highlighting some of the finest seasonal ingredients from Fukuoka. Available for lunch or dinner, highlights include the incredibly creamy Buzen Sea Hitotsubu oysters (for the first time in Thailand), melt-in-your-mouth Hakata Wagyu (absolutely phenomenal), Ariake seaweed, Amaou strawberries, and Fuyu persimmon. A truly memorable dining experience for lovers of fine Japanese cuisine, and a beautiful trip of flavours across Fukuoka prefecture. If you’re looking to discover the beauty and intricacies of Japan’s world-renowned produce, this is an exquisite way to start. The special menu is available until 28 February 2023 only.

Kinu by Takagi, 48 Oriental Avenue, Mandarin Oriental, +66 2659 9000.

Acqua Bangkok is now open for both lunch and dinner

We’ve long been lovers of a good lunch set menu, and now one of our favourite Italian fine dining restaurants joins the pack of power lunches in Phloen Chit. The ever-elegant Acqua is now open for lunch, serving up a set lunch (at THB 1500++), as well as the regular a la carte menu between 12-2pm. From Tuesdays to Sundays, you can now tuck in to Chef Alessandro Frau’s beautiful Sardinian creations and enjoy a selection of the famed dinner highlights — especially if you like to be in bed before 8pm.

Acqua Restaurant Bangkok, 16/18 Soi Somkid, Phloen Chid Road, +66 93 612 7000.

Enoteca embraces the seven sins for its new menu

Chef Stefano presents a tantalising new 7-course menu at Enoteca, featuring seasonal ingredients from northern Italy. Mostly hailing from Piemonte, diners can expect everything from Jerusalem artichoke, over to Roccaverano goat cheese and Melanosporum black truffle. So good it must be sinful, the menu is available at THB 3500++, with an additional THB 1900++ for wine pairing.

Enoteca Bangkok, Sukhumvit 27, Watthana, +66 2 258 4386.

FEND is hosting a Rare & Share charity dinner with CLARA and J’AIME

Dine for a good cause this season as the Foundation to Eradicate Neuromuscular Disease (FEND) is teaming up with CLARA and J’AIME to launch a Rare & Share charity dinner. An initiative by Roche Thailand to support and improve the quality of life for rare diseases patients in Thailand, the dinner will see an exclusive menu by Chef Christian Martina of CLARA and Chef Amerigo Sesti of J’AIME. Creative elements will also be put in place at dinner to reflect the struggle and care that is required for patients, in order to spread more awareness of the experience and concerns of those with critical conditions.

The charity dinner will take place on 28 February and 25 April 2023 from 6-8pm at J’AIME Restaurant, and on 26 March and 28 May 2023 from 6-8pm at CLARA Restaurant. For more information contact reserve@jaime-bangkok.com or clara@clarabangkok.com.

The best new restaurants in Bangkok this January

Fuego fuses Spanish and Japanese flavours

You may have never thought this was a thing. Opening at The Taste Thonglor, Fuego is bringing together innovative Spanish and Japanese cuisine to present a fusion tapas menu of sorts. Using Spanish cooking techniques and premium Japanese ingredients, the lively restaurant features everything from tuna ham ‘Jason,’ kani cannelloni, and ebi ajillo, over to wagyu paella, uni pasta, and caviar buns. Extravagant, and utterly indulgent.

Fuego, 231 Sukhumvit Road, Watthana, Bangkok, +66 85 995 2515.

Larb Siab opens atop Jim Thompson Art Center as a hidden drinking food gem

A hot new rooftop hangout has opened in the city, and this time the focus is not on cocktails but on something far more homely: larb skewers. At Larb Siab, spicy Isaan barbecue is in the spotlight, as the alfresco eatery is serving up a selection of skewers alongside local craft beers. Where yakitori gets a Thai spin, and your usual drinking den gets a refreshed ambience, Larb Siab is truly bringing Isaan street food culture to Siam.

Larb Siab, Jim Thompson Art Center, Bangkok, +66 98 361 9389.