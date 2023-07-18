Where to find the most mouthwatering sandwiches in Bangkok

Making a sandwich isn’t rocket science, but making a great one might just be. Let’s see where you can get the best sandwiches in Bangkok.

Sugar, spice, and everything nice—these are the ingredients chosen to create the perfect sandwich. After all, the limit does not exist when it comes to what you can put in between two pieces of bread. These dining spots prove that you don’t need Chemical X to create magic, just some quality ingredients and savviness in the kitchen. Here are the best sandwiches in Bangkok.

Where to find best sandwiches in Bangkok

Holey Artisan Bakery

With more than seven years in the business, Holey Artisan Bakery specialises in one thing and one thing only: bread menu that makes you go “Holey sh*it, this is good.” We strongly recommend the the Cubano Panino, made using smoked ham, all-belly porchetta, dry cured bacon, pickles, jalapeños, and cheddar cheese hot-pressed between two Sourdough panini.

Bartels

Ah, Bartels—with their succulent, homemade sourdough, along with their freshly-juiced drinks, we remember it as if it were yesterday. Oh wait, it was yesterday, as we simply cannot deny their amazing selection of sandwiches. Their “Sweet Ham & Brie” is made from their homemade sweet onion chutney, artisan smoked Chiang Mai ham, smooth brie cheese, all placed in between their blonde sourdough that has been delicately slathered with salted butter. Heaven, you’re in heaven.

Sarnies Sourdough

Sarnies Sourdough offers amazing sourdough, and what they put in between the buns is equally mouthwatering. The Muffuletta is packed with smoked bacon, salami, creamy homemade stracciatella, sun-dried tomatoes, and an umami miso pesto. Just one bite—it’s so good, it might just make a broken heart glue back its own pieces.

Larder

When it comes to artisanal bread and great charcuterie, Larder doesn’t disappoint. These two things combined make the amazing sandwiches they have on the menu. Go classic with the double ham and cheese, or maybe something refreshing like the sourdough with pate and brie. The must-try, however, is their Croque Khun Poo Ying, which is basically their croque madame. Worth every baht.

Rocket Coffeebar

Go for the coffee, stay for the Club Sandwich. With fork-tender chicken, crispy bacon, and Paris ham sandwiched between their house-made white bread, you’re in brunch heaven. And if you’re in the mood for something a bit more simple, their ham and cheese melt is not easy to put down, either.

Lucky 13 Sandwich

Lucky 13 Sandwich at Sukhumvit Soi 50 specialises in making sandwiches, and boy, are they good at making them. We recommend jumping straight in with the American Breakfast Toastie for a heartwarming, filling meal, or opt for the ham & cheese toastie if you’re a fan of the classics—you can be sure that cheese is gooey, and melting just how you’ll like it.

Havana Social

Of course, we know Havana Social for its extensive selection of rums and being one of the party destinations in Bangkok, but their signature Cubano sandwich brings all the boys of Havana to the yard. Served with crispy empanadas, it’s best with a cocktail in hand. We don’t make the rules.

Café Tartine

Expect no fusion because Café Tartine is all about French fare, spanning breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Who would’ve thought to put beef bourguignon in a sandwich? They did, and it’s phenomenal. Marinated beef in red wine, carrots, celeries, onions, tomatoes, bacon, mushroom, and blue cheese—all put together nicely between two pieces of bread.

Vistro Bangkok

Vegans need love too, and the Vagyu Sando at Vistro Bangkok is the best plant-based love letter we know. It’s one of the local favourites for a reason. Don’t forget to grab a slice of butterfly pea cheesecake on your way back.

Luka Bangkok

Luka? We do know ha. Their sandwiches are immaculate, filled with quality ingredients, and very inventive. The Grilled Halloumi and Aubergine Sandwich is made with grilled halloumi, fried battered aubergine, zingy cucumber tzatziki chipotle mayo between two toasted sourdough, and served with some rocket. And who could forget their Green Goddess Grilled Cheese that is filled to the brim with cheesy mozzarella?

Broccoli Revolution

If you’re tired of tofu, turn to tempeh for a change of flavour. The Vegan Tempeh Banh Mi at Broccoli Revolution should be your go-to, or perhaps the Chickpea Tuna Sandwich will do you good. The mix of veggies, the vegan mayonnaise, the good, good sourdough—the brunch options are limited by only your imagination (and their pantry, but you get the idea).

Old Town Cafe Bangkok

The Old Town coffee shop is known for their toothsome matching of baguette sandwiches with caffeinated drinks. The venue makes succulent grilled meat, which they smartly pair with a crusty baguette to maximise the textures as well as rounded tastes. As per the name, it’s perfect to soak in the old town vibes as you’re having a good ol’ sandwich.

