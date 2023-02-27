Meatless Monday: The most creative tofu dishes to try in Bangkok

For this edition of our Meatless Monday series, we’re looking to indulge in the most sumptuous tofu-based dishes in all of Bangkok’s vegan and vegetarian restaurants.

Welcome to our Meatless Monday series. In this bi-weekly column of ours, we spotlight vegetarian and/or vegan dishes and places available around Thailand. Herbivores, we intend to keep you updated with all the plant-based offerings in town. Omnivores, we encourage you to go meatless at least once a week — especially on Mondays, if you don’t already.

Whilst it’s important to take care of yourself, it’s equally important to take care of the planet. For this edition, we’re spotlighting the best savoury tofu dishes served in Bangkok’s well-known and hidden vegetarian restaurants. As tofu is one of the most common staples for vegetarian foods and desserts, there are some wildly creative adaptations imposed upon this nutritious ingredient. Calling out all tofu fans: here are multiple dishes of different cuisines that incorporate tofu as the star of the recipe.

[Hero image credit: Sherman Kwan/Unsplash; featured image credit: Vistro Bangkok]

The best tofu dishes in Bangkok you need to try