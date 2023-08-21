Meatless Monday: Where to find the best vegan afternoon tea in Bangkok

For this edition of our Meatless Monday series, we’re looking for the the best vegan afternoon tea in Bangkok to enjoy any day.
Welcome to our Meatless Monday series. In this bi-weekly column of ours, we spotlight vegetarian and/or vegan dishes available in the capital city. Herbivores, we intend to keep you updated with all the plant-based offerings in town. Omnivores, we encourage you to go meatless at least once a week — especially on Mondays, if you don’t already.
This week, we’re looking for the places that serve an alternative afternoon tea set, which contains no meat and dairy, though some venues even go so far as to exclude gluten too. Often served on a tier with bite-sized pieces of sweets and savouries and a basket of scones, these vegan afternoon tea sets make for a great choice to unwind, have an afternoon catch-up with your crew, and enjoy meatless delicacies. These vegan items don’t necessarily taste like their full-fat, meaty counterparts, but they’re more wholesome and kinder to the planet.
[Her image credit: Mandarin Oriental Bangkok; featured image credit: The Peninsula Bangkok]
Where to find the best vegan afternoon tea in Bangkok
While the seasonal afternoon tea sets at The Authors’ Lounge is always divine for carnivores, its Vegan and Gluten-Free Afternoon Tea Set is also an iconic vegan treat loved widely by the meatless community. Made without any meat, dairy, or gluten flour, the sweets and savouries include the likes of tofu and black truffle sandwiches, vegan foie gras with passion fruit jelly, almond mousse and apricot jam, chocolate brownie cake, and chocolate praliné, amongst others. We especially love the classic scones that have a bouncy touch different from the traditional scones.
The Vegan and Gluten-Free Afternoon Tea Set is priced at THB1,800, available daily from 12pm-6pm.
[Image credit: Mandarin Oriental Bangkok]
The heritage hotel in Sukhumvit presents the best of natural produce with the Nature’s Opulence Afternoon Tea Set that features fascinating plant-based creations. The savoury and sweet items include parsnip cremeux with piquillos on quinoa crunch, mirin-marinated tofu sandwich, and coconut ganache on lemon meringue. Other plant-based delicacies are also swoon-worthy even if you’re not a vegan, like Madagascar vanilla scones and pistachio mousse with orange coulis. Enjoy the treats served with Monsoon tea or kombucha.
The Nature’s Opulence Afternoon Tea Set is priced at THB1,600 for two persons. Available daily from 1pm-5pm.
[Image credit: 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok]
The stunning hotel by the river, The Peninsula Bangkok, has been known to serve delicious plant-based afternoon treats alongside nutritious smoothies, herbal tonics, house-brewed kombucha, and house-blended coffee. Expect to see vegan tarts and pastries using ingredients such as dark chocolate, wild mushroom, truffle-infused vegetables, hummus, and non-dairy butter.
The Plant-Based Afternoon Tea is priced at THB1,998++ for two persons. Available daily from 2pm-6pm. Advance reservation is required.
[Image credit: The Peninsula Bangkok]
The Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok offers a vegan alternative to its sumptuous Verdant Afternoon Tea set, the Guilt Free Afternoon Tea. There are sweet pieces like Mini Peach Sphere, Matcha & Pistachio Dome, and Exotic Bar which is a cocoa, date and almond bar. On the savoury side, enjoy Purple Potato and Sesame Tartelette, Gojuchang Spiced Tofu & Sweet Corn Tartare, and Ratatouille in Pumpkin Bread. The Virgin Pina Colada Granita is a great drink to refresh the palate, too.
The Guilt Free Afternoon Tea is priced at THB2,300 for two persons. Available daily.
[Image credit: Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok]
Although Veganerie doesn’t feature a full afternoon tea set, the DIY Waffles and Sweet Room & Tea are just as delicious. The DIY Waffles features two flavours of waffles, vegan ice cream, and fruits, while the Sweet Room & Tea offers a fudge brownie, strawberry shortcake, cookie & milk, vegan cake, and a pot of tea. Moreover, the extensive range of sweets are super swoon-worthy. Strawberry Shortcake, Banana Almond Chocolate Mousse Pie, and Eton Mess are among the sumptuous vegan choices.
Veganerie has seven locations around Bangkok.
[Image credit: Veganerie]