Meatless Monday: Where to find the best vegan afternoon tea in Bangkok

For this edition of our Meatless Monday series, we’re looking for the the best vegan afternoon tea in Bangkok to enjoy any day.

Welcome to our Meatless Monday series. In this bi-weekly column of ours, we spotlight vegetarian and/or vegan dishes available in the capital city. Herbivores, we intend to keep you updated with all the plant-based offerings in town. Omnivores, we encourage you to go meatless at least once a week — especially on Mondays, if you don’t already.

This week, we’re looking for the places that serve an alternative afternoon tea set, which contains no meat and dairy, though some venues even go so far as to exclude gluten too. Often served on a tier with bite-sized pieces of sweets and savouries and a basket of scones, these vegan afternoon tea sets make for a great choice to unwind, have an afternoon catch-up with your crew, and enjoy meatless delicacies. These vegan items don’t necessarily taste like their full-fat, meaty counterparts, but they’re more wholesome and kinder to the planet.

[Her image credit: Mandarin Oriental Bangkok; featured image credit: The Peninsula Bangkok]

Where to find the best vegan afternoon tea in Bangkok