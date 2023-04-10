Meatless Monday: The best vegan breakfast spots in Bangkok

For this edition of our Meatless Monday series, we’re looking to fuel our body with the most uplifting vegan breakfasts Bangkok has to offer.

Welcome to our Meatless Monday series. In this bi-weekly column of ours, we spotlight vegetarian and/or vegan dishes and places available around Thailand. Herbivores, we intend to keep you updated with all the plant-based offerings in town. Omnivores, we encourage you to go meatless at least once a week — especially on Mondays, if you don’t already.

Whilst it’s important to take care of yourself, it’s equally important to take care of the planet. For this edition, we’re spotlighting the vegan cafes and restaurants that serve wholesome and delicious breakfast dishes in Bangkok. While some might expect to see a giant plate of eggs and pastries, the definition of breakfast extends far beyond to sweet offerings and spicy Thai flavours as well. Whichever way you choose to kick it, the plant-based breakfast ingredients are the highlights that make them good for the body and the soul, too.

[Hero image credit: Taylor Kiser/Unsplash; Featured image credit: Nature’s Charm Cafe]

The best vegan breakfast spots in Bangkok