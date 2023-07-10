Meatless Monday: Where to find the best vegan chocolate treats in Bangkok

For this edition of our Meatless Monday series, it’s all about chocolate. Whilst World Chocolate Day was celebrated on 7 July, any day is a good day to enjoy chocolate, especially if it’s a vegan chocolate treat. 100% natural and plant-based, here’s where to go find the best vegan chocolate desserts in Bangkok.

Welcome to our Meatless Monday series. In this bi-weekly column of ours, we spotlight vegetarian and/or vegan dishes available in the capital city. Herbivores, we intend to keep you updated with all the plant-based offerings in town. Omnivores, we encourage you to go meatless at least once a week — especially on Mondays, if you don’t already.

Before setting out for the best chocolate, keep in mind that cacao is vegan by default. What makes it not-vegan is the milk powder added in order to create milk or white chocolate, and the possibility of coming into contact with other non-vegan products in the same manufacturing factory.

These treats and desserts, on the other hand, are made vegan through the use of quality dark chocolate, whether from Thai farms or imported.

[Her image credit: Pimp My Salad; featured image credit: Luscious Creamery]

Where to find the best vegan chocolate treats in Bangkok