Meatless Monday: Where to find the best vegan chocolate treats in Bangkok

For this edition of our Meatless Monday series, it’s all about chocolate. Whilst World Chocolate Day was celebrated on 7 July, any day is a good day to enjoy chocolate, especially if it’s a vegan chocolate treat. 100% natural and plant-based, here’s where to go find the best vegan chocolate desserts in Bangkok.
Welcome to our Meatless Monday series. In this bi-weekly column of ours, we spotlight vegetarian and/or vegan dishes available in the capital city. Herbivores, we intend to keep you updated with all the plant-based offerings in town. Omnivores, we encourage you to go meatless at least once a week — especially on Mondays, if you don’t already.
Before setting out for the best chocolate, keep in mind that cacao is vegan by default. What makes it not-vegan is the milk powder added in order to create milk or white chocolate, and the possibility of coming into contact with other non-vegan products in the same manufacturing factory.
These treats and desserts, on the other hand, are made vegan through the use of quality dark chocolate, whether from Thai farms or imported.
Where to find the best vegan chocolate treats in Bangkok
Rial Dates, a healthy dessert store centred around dates, offers some delicious chocolate treats in beautiful packaging. While the Chocolate Truffles are perfect as gifts, we have our eye on the Vegan Molten Chocolate Cake. The cake is made without any eggs, dairy products, refined sugar, and artificial sweetness, and is gluten-free as well. Dates and cacao are the main stars here, and we’re so down for it.
Order online via the website.
Siamaya is a Chiang Mai-based chocolate brand that utilises only Thai and Southeast Asian cacao beans. Their bean-to-bar chocolate comes in a range of creative flavours, such as Thai Bullet Chili, Thai Coconut Curry, and Hill Coffee & Pomelo dark chocolate. We tried the vegan chocolate treat that was part of its collaboration with Sarnies, the Raisin Toast Chocolate, and its toasty raisin smell with a crunch in every bite had us finishing the whole bar in one sitting.
Siamaya has a store in Chiang Mai. Visit Sarnies for its collab chocolate or shop online here.
Pimp My Salad serves one special treat that is often overlooked. Their F*cking Healthy Brownies are sweetened with dates only, and still taste even better than any other conventional brownies you may know. Not only are they vegan, but they’re also gluten-free, refined sugar-free, and additive-free. If you’ve always been skeptical of a date brownie, open your mind to this one.
Pimp My Salad is located in Soi Sathorn 8.
Thai chocolate brand Kad Kokoa has been around for many years, and we sure trust their creations. The famous Super Bar is a vegan, bean-to-bar dark chocolate with dried nuts and fruits, loved widely as a pre- and post-workout energy fuel. Another dairy-free chocolate worth trying is the Chocolate Sorbet, made from the cacao beans of Prachuap Khirikhan.
Kad Kokoa is located in Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra 17.
If you need a good ice cream but want to have it plant-based, turn to the Intense Chocolate Sorbet of Luscious Creamery. This ice cream shop doesn’t solely focus on plant-based ice creams, but this rich, intensely dark flavour is the exception. Without the use of any dairy, the taste of cacao is dominant here and it’s the kind that dark chocolate fans will fall in love with.
Luscious Creamery is located in Central World.
Yayaz is a new, up-and-coming, vegan chocolate brand with amazingly cute products. All of their chocolates, from dark to white, are vegan and allergy-friendly made from locally-sourced ingredients such as Khao Yai vanilla beans, Chiang Mai cacao, and Huai Harn coffee beans. A lot of their goods are adorable for kids as well, like the Chocololliz and the Easter eggs.
Yayaz Chocolate Shop & Factory is located in Soi Sukhumvit 23.
