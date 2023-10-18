Eating vegan or Jay doesn’t mean you have to deprive yourself of all the sweetness. These shops serve some sumptuous, exclusively Jay creations that we don’t want you to miss.

Since this year’s Jay Festival takes place from 15-23 October, several restaurants and bake shops around town have come up with dairy-free, egg-free, and meat-free delicacies. When it comes to desserts, this means no milk, butter, eggs, and dairy cream of any kind. Although that seems like a challenge, you’d be surprised at how great these Jay desserts taste.

[Hero and featured image credit: After You]

Where to find the best vegan desserts this Jay festival 2023

Truly Scrumptious

Sukhumvit’s all-time favourite bake shop nails its vegan creations as always. The ‘Healthier’ series just makes us want to stuff our faces with everything, and their Jay creations taste just as amazing as the less healthy ones. The Healthier Banana Bread is made with coconut oil and oat milk as replacements. The Tagalong Cookie has a layer of peanut butter under the chocolate coating, and is sweetened with maple syrup.

Both vegan desserts are available until October 22 only.

Yoksod

Arguably the most popular and accessible Thai dessert shop right now is Yoksod. Most of Yoksod’s menus are already vegan by default, thanks to the use of coconut milk. They also refrain from using eggs. Some fragrant pandan sweets include the signature Yoksod Ball, Jade Sago, Piakpoon-Kati, and Glazed Pandan Pudding.

Yoksod is available for delivery and at booth events around town.

Ba Hao Tian Mi

Yaowarat’s beloved pudding store that has expanded way beyond Yaowarat already, Ba Hao Tian Mi decides to leave out some dairy for their exclusive vegan menus this season. Under the collaboration with Goodmate oat milk, the Black Sesame & Peanut Butter pudding and Hazelnut Praline pudding are served for a limited time only. While the former has that toasty flavour of black sesame, the latter has some light and sweet vegan cream and crumbles.

The special vegan menus are available until November 7 at all branches.

After You

After You partners with the barista’s favourite Oatside to come up with two plant-based desserts. The Tropical Fruit Oatmilk Kakigori screams the signature of After You, for it is served in a small bowl topped with big chunks of mangos, pineapples, and a passion fruit sauce. On the starchy side, the Oatmilk & Peanut Butter Pancakes with Coconut Flower Syrup will serve as a great breakfast from now on.

The vegan menus are available until November 10 at all branches.

Thank You Cup

If you’re a fan of acai bowls, it’s high time you knew about Thank You Cup. The whole menu is full of non-dairy, non-sugar soft serve and plant-based parfait and greek yogurt, with Acai as one of their most beloved items. Apart from that, the Prebiotic Coconut, Nut Milk, Dark Chocolate, and Pineapple are the must-tries. Good news? These menus are available even after Jay festival ends.

Thank You Cup is located on G floor, Siam Paragon.

Kokopan

Kokopan is a homey little cafe that serves some of your baked goods essentials. Those include doughnuts, croissants, croffles, and cookies. This Jay festival, find their version of dairy-free and egg-free Kinako Doughnut, Snow Ichigo Doughnut, and Crushed Almond Dark Choc Doughnut. These also pair deliciously with your choice of plant-based drinks made with oat milk.

Kokopan’s Jay desserts are available until October 23.