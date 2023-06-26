Meatless Monday: Where to find the best vegan hotpot in Bangkok

For this edition of our Meatless Monday series, we’re bringing the party to the best vegan hotpot spots in Bangkok.
Welcome to our Meatless Monday series. In this bi-weekly column of ours, we spotlight vegetarian and/or vegan dishes and places available around Thailand. Herbivores, we intend to keep you updated with all the plant-based offerings in town. Omnivores, we encourage you to go meatless at least once a week — especially on Mondays, if you don’t already.
Whilst it’s important to take care of yourself, it’s equally important to take care of the planet. For this edition, we’re pampering our soul with heartwarming shabu shabu and mala hotpot spots that feature a selection of vegan-based broths and ingredients. Although the options are not plenty, there are just enough restaurants in Bangkok to enjoy vegan hotpot, whether with your favourite crew or alone like a badass at individual-pot places.
Where to find the best vegan hotpot in Bangkok
Charna is a Thai-style hotpot restaurant that ranks as a favourite among veggie lovers. The place promotes a healthier style of hotpot dining with an unlimited vegetable bar, and MSG-free, low-sodium ingredients. The one vegan soup option, the Harmonic Vegetarian Soup, is heartwarming and delicious. Enjoy it with the Vegan Set that comes with plant-based pork, fried tofu skin, noodles, and lots of greens.
Charna is located in Central World.
This individual-pot shabu shabu restaurant in Thonglor has been operating in Bangkok for over 20 years. In spite of its long history, the restaurant always catches up with dining trends and offers a range of high-quality, vegan delicacies like plant-based bacon, ham, and duck. The individual pot setting allows for vegans and non-vegans to enjoy the sumptuous Taiwanese hotpot side by side, too.
OK Shabu Shabu is located in Soi Thonglor 13.
As much as we hate queueing up for Haidilao on the weekends, we just can’t get enough of their vegan offerings. The new Oat Milk Soup that is mildly spicy is definitely to die for, while the tomato and mushroom soup can be made vegan upon request. If you can’t decide, you can enjoy them all, by opting for the divided pot. The sauce counter has indicators for vegetarian/vegan ingredients, and there are more than enough tofu and mushroom options on the menu.
Haidilao has 5 branches in Bangkok: Central World, Central Plaza Grand Rama IX, Central Pinklao, Central Rama III, and Central Rama II.
Apart from the delicious selection of vegan dumplings, Yoong Chang’s hotpot set is also widely loved by vegan customers. There’s a vegan Beijing clear soup that pairs very well with mushrooms, taro, fried tofu skin, and veggies. There’s a small pot available as well for all those who want to sit and enjoy without sharing the fried tofu skin with anyone.
Yoong Chang is located in Soi Ari Samphan 6.
A famous franchise for all-you-can-eat shabu shabu, Evaime doesn’t only serve carnivores but also vegetarians and vegans. It has an entire buffet package for vegan or ‘jay’ dishes which features everything from shiitake soup, and mala soup, over to a whole lot of tofu dishes. There’s also a sauce and seasoning bar, so guests can rest assured that all the ingredients will cater to their own palates.
Evaime Shabu Shabu has 7 branches.
