Meatless Monday: Where to find the most flavourful vegan ramen in Bangkok

For this edition of our Meatless Monday series, we’re indulging in the most flavourful vegan and vegetarian ramen in Bangkok.
Welcome to our Meatless Monday series. In this bi-weekly column of ours, we spotlight vegetarian and/or vegan dishes and places available around Thailand. Herbivores, we intend to keep you updated with all the plant-based offerings in town. Omnivores, we encourage you to go meatless at least once a week — especially on Mondays, if you don’t already.
Whilst it’s important to take care of yourself, it’s equally important to take care of the planet. For this edition, we’re spotlighting the vegetarian and vegan ramen menus in both all-meat and vegan-only restaurants. These restaurants only use vegetable-based soup rather than the conventional beef or pork, and nevertheless the end result is just as satisfying. With loads of Japanese vegetables and chewy noodles, there’s no reason not to try them even if it’s not a Meatless Monday.
[Hero and featured image credit: Mensho Tokyo BKK]
Where to find the best vegan ramen in Bangkok
Praised as one of the best spots for vegan ramen in Bangkok, Mensho Tokyo should be on top of your mind when speaking of the savoury Japanese dish. The Vegan Tantanmen has a hint of Thainess with its spice and some Thai veggies. The soup is made from various mushrooms and kombu that cooks down a generous combination of edamame, green onion, menma, seaweed, cilantro, kale, and smoked nuts.
Mensho Tokyo is located in RSU Tower, Sukhumvit 31.
[Image credit: Mensho Tokyo BKK
Lust Ramen, also known as the wolf ramen, is a versatile dining outlet that serves everything from mala rice bowls to vegan ramen. Two meatless options are available here: Vegan Tomato and Vegan Mushroom ramen. Depending on your preferences, opt for the vegetables you’re into and you will be promised what you order. We love the Mushroom variation for its unique mushroom flavour which is simple but very enjoyable.
Lust Ramen has six branches around Bangkok: Silom, Stadium One, Donki Mall Thonglor, Udomsuk, Pradiphat, and Ari.
[Image credit: Lust Ramen Thailand]
Although Yuzu Ramen has only one vegan/vegetarian ramen, it’s bound to be the most sumptuous-looking we’ve seen. The ramen noodles are made egg-free in a vegetable-based soup, topped with a variety of veggies like bamboo shoots, corn, coriander, mushrooms, and fried tofu. You can personalise your chewiness of the noodles as well as the spiciness level.
Yuzu Ramen has three branches in Bangkok: Siam Square, ICONSIAM, and Terminal 21.
[Image credit: Yuzu Ramen Thailand]
Here is a friendly vegan cafe and restaurant just around Bang Khun Non. It offers two variations of Japanese noodles: Vegan Chashu Ramen and Vegan Tan Tan Ramen. You can also pick the kind of noodles you want, between ramen and udon, and the kind of cooking method, between dried or soaked in soup.
Na Vayla Paplern is located in Bang Khun Non Soi 4.
[Image credit: Na Vayla Paplern]
You know you can’t go wrong with any of Vistro’s vegan dishes. The traditional ramen is available as Yuzu Ramen, consisting of corn, radish, edamame, nori, and scallions. However, the delectable fusion of Italian, Japanese, and Korean flavours is equally intriguing for those who crave creaminess. The ramen noodles are cooked in spicy truffle cream sauce, Korean chilli flakes, shimeji and champignon.
Vistro is located in Soi Sukhumvit 24.
[Image credit: Vistro Bangkok]
As a 100%-vegan, zero-waste restaurant, Canes is loved by all who value good food and environmental impact. You can find multiple noodle dishes here, from Thai noodles to Italian pasta, but the Japanese ramen and udon are just impossible to miss. The Spicy Miso Ramen with tofu, corn, nori, bamboo shoots, and mushrooms offers a balanced umami flavour, whereas the Black Garlic Tonkatsu Ramen with Poached Egg gives off that divine garlic fragrance.
Canes is located in Healthland Resort and Spa, Pradit Manutham.
[Image credit: Canes BKK Vegan Casual Dining]