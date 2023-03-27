Meatless Monday: Hearty vegan rice bowls to try in Bangkok

For this edition of our Meatless Monday series, we’re looking to fuel our bodies with the best vegan rice bowls Bangkok has to offer.
Welcome to our Meatless Monday series. In this bi-weekly column of ours, we spotlight vegetarian and/or vegan dishes and places available around Thailand. Herbivores, we intend to keep you updated with all the plant-based offerings in town. Omnivores, we encourage you to go meatless at least once a week — especially on Mondays, if you don’t already.
Whilst it’s important to take care of yourself, it’s equally important to take care of the planet. For this edition, we’re spotlighting the classic and delicious rice bowls made with vegan ingredients in Bangkok. After all, you can never go wrong with a simple, hearty rice bowl with doses of greens, vegan proteins like tofu and tempeh, and the house’s special sauces. From a Hawaiian variation like a poke bowls to a Mexican rendition like a burrito bowl, read on to find some of the best places that offer vegan rice bowls in Bangkok.
[Hero and featured image credit: Pimp my Salad]
Hearty vegan rice bowls to try in Bangkok
Based on our latest tasting, Luerjai serves some of the most delicious poke bowls in Bangkok. The sassy restaurant doesn’t leave vegans and vegetarians behind with their meatless rice bowl options. Opt for the Vegan Bowl to try soft tofu on rice with secret sauces, or go for the Bibimbowl with tofu for a Korean-fusion rice bowl.
Luerjai has 4 branches: Samyan, Siam Square One, Central Ladprao, and RCA.
[Image credit: Luerjai]
Led by the same team behind Sarnies, we rest assured that our healthy meal won’t be any less sumptuous than the other hearty Sarnies’ dishes. Across its colourful menu, Pimp My Salad offers two vegan options. Savour in fragrant baked falafels, beetroot hummus, Japanese pumpkin and spiced quinoa in the ‘Rainbow Vegan’ bowl. For a milder yet filling lunch, ‘Mind Your Tempeh’ is packed with deliciously grilled tempeh, sauteed mushrooms, pickled daikons and carrots, and pearl barley on brown rice.
Pimp My Salad is located in Soi Sathorn 8.
[Image credit: Pimp My Salad]
Margarita Storm is a jovial American-Mexican bistro with lots of comfort dishes for your special and not-so-special days. Among the tacos and burritos, the restaurant creates some special bowls for paleo, keto, and vegan diets. The Vegan Bowl sees a colourful combination of fresh tomatoes, avocado, black beans, lettuce, and Beyond meat topped on orange Mexican rice.
Margarita Storm is located in Soi Sukhumvit 13.
[Image credit: Margarita Storm]
Ohana Poke brings the taste of Hawaii to you with their fresh ingredients that range from the fish to the veggies. Their vegan and vegetarian alternatives are impressive, with the likes of Vegan Hawaii – a Japanese rice bowl with sesame tofu and avocado, or the Satay Tempeh Pilot – another Japanese rice bowl with tempeh satay and tofu. Diners can also change the rice base to crunchy raw slaw, cauliflower rice, or even quinoa.
Ohana Poke is located in CRC Tower Retail Centre on Wireless Road.
[Image credit: Ohana Poke]
Back to our favourite plant-based spot, Vistro. One of the signature items of this vegetarian/vegan bistro is the Vistro Poke, a vegan poke bowl of avocado, mango, tofu, crispy shallots, and Sriracha mayo and house shoyu sauce. For a middle eastern take, try the Habibi Bowl which features a couscous pilaf, vegan tzaziki, and other condiments served with lemon & chimichurri sauce.
Vistro is located in Soi Sukhumvit 24.
[Image credit: Vistro Bangkok]
Easy Health tries to make eating healthy and meatlessly easy for all by adding flavours along with wholesome greens into simple dishes like wraps and Japanese maki. As for the wholesome bowls, ‘Tsunami Tofu’ will fill you up with the organic tofu on rice, while ‘Vegano’ is a quinoa-based bowl with pumpkin, broccoli, red cabbage, and more.
Easy Health is located in Soi Sukhumvit 21.
[Image credit: Vistro Bangkok]
Cha Um presents a series of feel-good rice bowls and wraps which include some tofu variations like Tofu Shanghai, Tofu Kunming, Tofu Beijing, and the Tofu Xian bowl. If the pre-selected are not to your liking, create your own DIY tofu poke bowl with a range of toppings.
Cha Um is located in Soi Phahonyothin 2.
[Image credit: Cha Um]