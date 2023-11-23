One of the hottest chicken sensations from South Korea, BHC is about to land in Bangkok this upcoming January 2024. Here’s everything you need to know before you get to try their authentic finger-licking fried chicken.

If you are a die-hard fan of Korean fried chicken, we have some good news for you: One of the most popular and largest fried chicken chains in South Korea, BHC , is making its way to Bangkok next year.

Korean fried chicken chain BHC is opening in Bangkok this January

On 22 Nov, BHC announced on its official page that it is planning to bring its finger-licking fried chicken to Bangkok this upcoming Jan 2024.

Like its namesake “Better Happier Choice,” BHC offers a tad healthier crunchy offerings thanks to its healthy high oleic sunflower oil. Their main selling cards, however, feature the Bburinkle Chicken, a crispy fried chicken coated with cheesy, garlic, onion dust, and the Gold King, featuring deep-fried chicken coated in sweet soy glaze.

As of the time of writing, it hasn’t been revealed which location would house its first outlet in Thailand—but if we were allowed to guess, it might be either EMSPHERE or Siam Square, considering the high craze for Korean food in these neighbourhoods.