Serving the finest contemporary European dishes and beverages in a magnificent atmosphere, welcome to Blue Sky Rooftop Restaurant.

Located inside the Centara Grand Hotel at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok on the 24th floor, is the chic Blue Sky Rooftop Restaurant. Besides the stunning 360-degree panoramic view, the restaurant serves modern French bistro classics and delicious cocktails. An excellent place for family dinners, dates, or simply hanging out with friends, all guests are welcome here to create a new experience. Whether it is a special occasion or not, dining and drinking at Blue Sky is always a memorable and fun time.

[Hero & Feature Images Courtesy of Centara Grand Ladprao Bangkok]

Atmosphere

Architecture Art Design has recognised Blue Sky’s as “one of the most exciting rooftop bars.” Their sleek, midnight blue design and futuristic interior create a unique atmosphere, especially when guests encounter a pathway lit with stars on the walls. What other Bangkok rooftop has this except here? Guests can also sit indoors or outdoors; both vibes are spectacular.

The highlight of Blue Sky is its phenomenal view of Bangkok city’s skyline. Look up at the sky; there are plenty of beautiful shining stars. Look down, and there’s the bright buzzing city. Oh, and during sunset, it’s even better. Guests can feel a sense of romance as the orange sun slowly turns dark blue. Those who fear not being able to see the gorgeous vista inside don’t need to worry. Diners can still enjoy the beautiful atmosphere through the glass window.

Food

From sea to land— Blue Sky only serves high-quality ingredients. Don’t know what to order? We recommend the Hokkaido scallop ceviche and the grilled Arctic red king crab legs. There’s even a grilled seafood tower with one lobster, two Alaskan king crab legs, four river prawns, and twelve oysters served chilled, alongside spicy seafood sauce and lemon mayonnaise. Meat lovers should try the mouthwatering Westholme wagyu picanha from Queensland, Australia. Those who prefer leaner cuts of beef can relish in the USDA Prime black Angus filet mignon, which comes with roasted garlic.

Now, we cannot forget about desserts. Try their soufflé cheesecake or the cappuccino chocolate cup. The souffle has just the right amount of fruitiness from the fresh berries. Meanwhile, the cappuccino chocolate cup has a unique taste and is an upgrade from your typical tiramisu. Light, fluffy, and full of flavour, this delectable cup is the perfect way to end the meal. Let’s just say dining here won’t be a disappointment due to the menu, taste, and quality Blue Sky has to offer.

Drinks

Besides the tasty food, Blue Sky also has excellent cocktails. With a variety of beverages to choose from, those who like sweet, sour, or bitter can directly ask the bartender. They even have a buy 1-get-1 happy hour promotion between 6-7pm. Of course, one of their signature cocktails is the Blue Sky, a blend of Smirnoff vodka, Blue Curaçao, lychee juice, lime juice, and syrup. Another signature alcoholic drink is Tropical, which contains Ron Zacapa rum, coconut juice, lime juice, honey syrup, and basil leaves.

Our favourite is the Our House Dry Martini. The aroma of the Angostura bitters and pomelo peel truly appeal to the tastebuds. Other than that, they also have a very impressive wine list. Come indulge in a breathtaking experience at Blue Sky Rooftop Restaurant.

Blue Sky Rooftop Restaurant is located on the 24th floor at Centara Grand Hotel at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok. It is open every day from 6:00 pm to 1:00 am. For further information, please contact their Line Official account @centaraladprao or call 0-2541-1234. Visit the Blue Sky website here.