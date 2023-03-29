Eat, play, and pose at this special Bonci x Gongkan collab project

Two icons of the Bangkok cafe and art scene come together for this special collaboration between Bonci and Gongkan.

Kantapon Metheekul, more widely known as Gongkan, is a Thai artist who first gained recognition during his time in New York. Now world-renowned, the artist works with different media and materials, often times collaborating with other lifestyle brands. One of his recent collaborations is with the Saphankwai and Sukhumvit beloved neighbourhood cafe, Bonci.

The Scandinavian mid century-inspired space of Bonci has been invaded by the signature motifs of Gongkan, including the windows, selected artworks, and limited merchandise for sale. Moreover, some exclusive menu items have also been added, including the Black Hole Mocha, Black Hole Cocoa, Stardust, and Teleport dark beer cake. Inspired by the artist’s art pieces (where black holes, stardust, and teleportation appear often), these drinks and cake look as Instagram-perfect in their Bonci x Gongkan glassware as they taste.

Lastly, there is one more photo opp reason to check out this collab. Why make the trip to the cafe instead of ordering for delivery? The Sculpture Teleport photobooth which is available only at Saphankwai.

Bonci x Gongkan is available at both Bonci Saphankwai (closes on Tuesday) and Bonci Sukhumvit (closes on Wednesday). Find out more via the website.

[Hero and featured image credit: BONCI]