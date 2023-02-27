Why is everybody talking about this Croissant Ramen?

The internet is going crazy over a special new dining crossover. You’ve heard of cronuts. You’ve heard of croffles. Now, brace yourself for cramen, or as Menya Shi Shi Do is calling it: Croissant Ramen.

Whilst the Croissant Ramen dish is yet to launch at Petaling Jaya’s Menya Shi Shi Do restaurant, netizens went wild over the weekend as the restaurant shared its plans to launch this French-Japanese fusion broth.

What is Croissant Ramen?

Contrary to a ramen croissant (which would be just as crazy), the croissant ramen is not a pastry filled with ramen-inspired flavours, but rather a ramen broth topped with an actual croissant.

Whilst French and Japanese flavours and techniques are often met in a fine dining realm, this collaboration bowl is definitely a first in the culinary world, aiming to bring “noodle and bread together.”

They said it, not us.

Posting on their social media page over the weekend, Menya Shi Shi Do reassures diners that the Croissant Ramen is “not” a heavy meal, and instead is a “combination of black garlic curry soup with two slices of char siew topped with brown Shimeji mushrooms, bean sprouts, cabbage, egg, and croissant.”

Ramen crossovers

We’re not sure how exactly these go hand in hand (soggy pastry alert?), but we’re also almost 100% sure there will be a queue of diners looking to find out. After all, Menya Shi Shi Do is not stranger to quirky collabs. In the past, they’ve launched limited Chocolate Ramen, Matcha Ramen, and even Nasi Lemak Dry Ramen.

Malaysia has long been a melting pot of various cuisines, and an exciting destination for dining out. This time, however, are food crossovers and mashups going too far? Bowl’s in your court, foodies.